Stanford Cardinal

Legendary college baseball coach Mark Marquess dead at 78

Marquess had more than 1,600 wins in his coaching career

Ryan Gaydos
Legendary college baseball coach Mark Marquess died on Friday, Stanford University announced. He was 78.

Marquess was in the dugout for the Cardinal for 41 years. He led Stanford to back-to-back college baseball national championships in 1987 and 1988. He retired from the sport in 2017 and is No. 4 on the all-time college baseball wins list with a record of 1,627-878-7.

Mark Marquess points

Stanford Cardinal head coach Mark Marquess instructs during batting practice before the game against the California Golden Bears at Sunken Diamond on April 22, 2009. (Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports)

"This man was Stanford baseball," Stanford’s current head coach David Esquer said in a statement. "He was my coach, and like a father to me. I wouldn’t be where I am today without him. This is a great loss for the Stanford community, the Stanford baseball family and myself. I love that man."

Marquess was lovingly known as "9" because of the iconic No. 9 jersey he wore in the dugout.

"We are deeply saddened and mourn the passing of Mark Marquess," Stanford athletic director John Donahoe said in a statement. "’9’ was a true icon in every sense and an ambassador for Stanford University. His contributions to developing young men both on and off the field was always at the forefront. ‘9’ impacted countless lives in so many ways and we express our sincerest condolences to his family."

Mark Marquess shakes hands with umpire

Stanford Cardinal head coach Mark Marquess and Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Martin meet with the umpires before game one of the Tallahassee super regional at Dick Howser Stadium on June 8, 2012. (Melina Vastola/USA Today Sports)

Marquess had been ingrained in Stanford since he first started his collegiate career. He played both baseball and football for Stanford when he arrived on campus in 1965. He would go on to win the NCAA Coach of the Year three times and Pac-10 Coach of the Year nine times.

Under Marquess’ leadership, Stanford made 30 NCAA Tournament appearances, six NCAA Super Regionals and won 18 regionals. He was inducted into the Stanford Athletics Hall of Fame, the American Baseball Coaches’ Association Hall of Fame and the San Jose Sports Hall of Fame.

Mark Marquess in 2014

Stanford coach Mark Marquess smiles before practice at the Sunken Diamond in Stanford, California, on March 11, 2014. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

He played in the Chicago White Sox organization from 1969-73, reaching the Triple-A level. He was the head coach of USA baseball when the Americans won the gold medal in 1988.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

