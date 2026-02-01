Mavericks coach Jason Kidd unleashes expletive-filled defense of Cooper Flagg usage during press conference

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd unleashed some fury when questioned about his usage of No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg following a 111-107 loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.

Some expletives were thrown out in the process.

Throughout the season, Flagg, the Duke standout who was the consensus top pick when the Mavericks won the NBA Draft Lottery, has been used as a point guard in Kidd’s system rather than forward. Flagg, standing at 6-foot-9, does have the handles to run the offense, but many believe his natural position is forward.

When questioned about the criticism Kidd has gotten from those who believe he is using Flagg wrong, he didn’t hold back.

"I don’t give a s--- about the criticism. Criticism? That’s your opinion. You guys write that bulls—," Kidd said during his post-game press conference. "That’s not — I’ve done this. I’ve played this game. I’ve played it at a very high level. I know what the f--- I’m doing."

A 10-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA point guard, Kidd is a Hall of Famer who needs no introduction in basketball circles.

Kidd’s also been coaching for quite some time since his playing days, leading the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks in a head coach role before taking over the Mavericks, the team he played eight of his 19 years for, before the 2021-22 season.

Given his history in the NBA, Kidd knows criticism can come from all angles, but he continued to bash the media in his post-game rant.

"I don’t give a f--- what you guys write," he said. "Because you guys have never played the game. And so, I build players. So, I know what the f--- I’m doing. So, to take criticism, it only makes me better. Because if I wasn’t doing it right, you guys wouldn’t be poking holes in what I’ve done."

Kidd refused to answer any questions after that, storming off back to the locker room after the tough loss.

Flagg struggled to begin his NBA career, though he seems to be acclimated now. He’s averaged 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists across his first 45 games with the Mavericks this season, setting himself up for possible Rookie of the Year recognition.

But, despite having recent performances of 49 points and a 34-point, 12-rebound double-double, the Mavericks have lost four straight games. Dallas is currently 11th in the Western Conference with a 19-30 record.

Injuries have plagued the Mavericks, though, especially for Kyrie Irving, the team’s usual starting point guard who is still recovering from a torn ACL. Kidd has had to use Flagg and D’Angelo Russell in the position as they hope Irving can return this season.

Anthony Davis, the biggest part of the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade to the Los Angeles Lakers last season, also has been sidelined for numerous injuries this season.

Flagg’s development will continue to have a microscope on it moving forward, where Kidd clearly believes he’s doing the right thing by the new face of the franchise.

