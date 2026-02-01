Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Jordon Hudson planning 'huge bash' to celebrate Bill Belichick during Hall of Fame ceremony after snub: report

Belichick will not make the Hall of Fame o nthe first ballot

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
‘Spygate’ reportedly a factor in Bill Belichick’s Hall of Fame snub | The Herd Video

‘Spygate’ reportedly a factor in Bill Belichick’s Hall of Fame snub | The Herd

A report came out that the SpyGate scandal was a deciding factor in Bill Belichick not making the Hall of Fame first ballot. Colin Cowherd reacts to the news and discusses what this means for Belichick and Canton.

Bill Belichick being left out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot sent shockwaves around the NFL world earlier in the week.

While Belichick has yet to make an official comment on the snub, his girlfriend Jordon Hudson is reportedly set to make a statement in August when the class of 2026 is officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson

Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels and Jordon Hudson look on prior to the game against the Richmond Spiders at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Lance King/Getty Images)

"Jordon is planning to throw Bill a huge bash on the same day as the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony," an insider told People Magazine.

Big names were reportedly going to be invited to the celebration, including "outspoken supporters" of Belichick who reacted to the snub. Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James and Jimmy Johnson were all shocked by the development.

"Tom Brady, Jimmy Johnson, Bill Parcells and others who were planning on attending Bill’s HOF induction ceremony in Canton are invited," the insider told the magazine.

Jordon Hudson in October 2025

Jordon Hudson attends the game between the Clemson Tigers and the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Oct. 4, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Lance King/Getty Images)

Belichick reportedly missed the first-ballot honor by one vote. The electors were tasked to choose three among Belichick, Ken Anderson, Roger Craig, L.C. Greenwood and Robert Kraft.

Gronkowski shared his thoughts about the snub with Fox News Digital.

"It's very asinine that he was not a first-ballot Hall of Famer. It's just absolutely absurd," he said last week. "Guy has eight rings, second-most wins of all time, most wins in the playoffs.

"This guy not only has a great resume, but he has also touched so many lives in the game of football in very positive ways. From players to coaches, he gave so many people opportunities and fair opportunities as well to succeed in life. And that's what he sure has done. And it's just unbelievable that he wasn't selected. He's obviously going to be a Pro Football Hall of Famer, but it was just absurd it wasn't the first ballot."

Jordon Hudson at UNC-BVirginia

Jordon Hudson attends the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Lance King/Getty Images)

The class will officially be announced on Thursday.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

