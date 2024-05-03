Conor McGregor calls for lifetime ban of Ryan Garcia after reported positive drug test following victory

Ryan Garcia was a heavy underdog in his fight against Devin Haney in Brooklyn April 20 but still managed to win by majority decision.

The fight was supposed to be for the WBC super lightweight championship, but Garcia weighed in three pounds overweight. So, the belt was not up for grabs.

But the record books are what they are — for now.

ESPN reported that Garcia tested positive for ostarine, a banned substance considered a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) the day before and the day of the fight.

Garcia denied taking anything, saying he has "never taken a steroid in my life" and doesn't "even know where to get steroids." Ostarine is not a steroid but can stimulate muscle growth.

"At the end of the day, I barely take supplements," Garcia said on X.

Conor McGregor isn't buying it and wants Garcia punished.

"Cheated the weight and was juiced, lifetime ban," McGregor said in a deleted post on X, formerly Twitter. "Sad to see, sad to say. Sad and a bit sick. Don't come near me if I see you ever Ryan Garcia. I am actually disgusted."

McGregor supported Garcia in his locker room after he lost to Gervonta "Tank" Davis last year, but it seems that support has ended.

The results of the tests were not known until after the fight, according to ESPN. Garcia's victory could be overturned if the positive drug test is confirmed.

Garcia knocked Haney down three times and handed the WBC super lightweight champion his first loss.

The fighters didn't go into the bout without controversy. The two got into an altercation at a press event at the Empire State Building days earlier, which resulted in the apparent cancellation of them throwing out the first pitch at a New York Mets game that night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

