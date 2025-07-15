Commanders star Terry McLaurin 'pretty frustrated' with team over contract negotiations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin is not happy with how his contract extension talks are going with the team.

McLaurin, 29, turned in one of the best seasons of his career last year and was a key part in helping the Commanders reach the NFC Championship game.

McLaurin hauled in 82 catches for 1,096 yards and had a career-high 13 touchdowns. In the playoffs, he continued to produce as he caught 14 passes for 227 yards and had three touchdowns in three playoff games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

McLaurin made the Pro Bowl last season, the second such selection of his career, and is now looking to be paid as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL.

McLaurin has one year remaining on the three-year, $68 million contract extension he signed in June 2022.

The former Ohio State star said he has been "pretty frustrated" with the negotiation process.

JETS, GARRETT WILSON AGREE TO MASSIVE CONTRACT EXTENSION: REPORTS

"I’ve been pretty frustrated, I’m not gonna lie," McLaurin said to reporters on Tuesday. "Everything that has transpired up to this point has been disappointing and frustrating. I’ve wanted to continue my career here. I’ve created my life here. My wife and I bought our first home here, so this is somewhere where I’ve always wanted to be."

Prior to signing his first contract extension in 2022, McLaurin skipped mandatory minicamp, as he held out for a better deal. He said he has not decided if he will skip training camp if his frustrations continue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I haven’t decided that yet," McLaurin said. "I’m trying to take things day by day. I think that’s the disappointing part where I was hoping up until this point that things would clear up a lot more than they have. I haven’t made that decision yet. I just want to see how the rest of this week goes and take it day by day and go from there."

McLaurin emerged as quarterback Jayden Daniels’ best weapon last season, and has been the No.1 wide receiver on the Commanders throughout his six-year career.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.