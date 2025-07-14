Jets, Garrett Wilson agree to massive contract extension: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Jets and wide receiver Garrett Wilson agreed to a four-year extension worth $130 million on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Wilson will receive a nice portion of guaranteed money as well.

The deal included $90 million guaranteed and a $13.75 million signing bonus, according to the NFL Network. He reportedly has a $20 million option bonus in the second year of his deal and a $10 million option bonus for the third year.

With two years left on his rookie deal, Wilson will be locked into green and white through the 2030 season.

New York selected the Ohio State product with the No. 10 overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the Offensive Rookie of the Year that season.

Even in Year 2 with Aaron Rodgers suffering a season-ending injury in Week 1 of the 2023 season, Wilson put up solid numbers. He had 95 catches for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns. He got better in his third season.

Wilson had 101 catches for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns, reaching career-highs in each of those statistical categories.

He expressed in May he wanted to be with the Jets for the rest of his career if he could.

"I’m hopeful I’m a Jet for life," Wilson said at the time.. "And that we get this thing rolling and that all of our best days are ahead of us."

He will have a new quarterback leading the charge in 2025. Justin Fields is set to be under center for Gang Green.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.