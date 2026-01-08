Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders

Commanders star Marshon Lattimore arrested on weapons charges after traffic stop in Ohio

Lattimore was later released and did not post bond

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
'They came to life' 🦅 Greg Olsen on Eagles' second-half performance vs. Commanders Video

'They came to life' 🦅 Greg Olsen on Eagles' second-half performance vs. Commanders

Greg Olsen and Joe Davis break down the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Washington Commanders.

Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested and charged with carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling guns in a vehicle in Lakewood, Ohio, according to police records.

The Commanders are aware of Lattimore’s arrest, telling the New York Post it is "gathering more information.

"We have informed the NFL League Office and have no further comment at this time," the Commanders’ statement said, according to the Post.

Marshon Lattimore on field

Marshon Lattimore of the Washington Commanders runs off of the field at halftime against the Las Vegas Raiders at Northwest Stadium Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Md. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Lattimore was arrested Wednesday night while he was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped due to an expired license plate and other traffic violations, according to 3News.

Police added that Lattimore was arrested for not telling the officer there was a gun inside the vehicle when asked.

Lattimore has since been released from custody and did not post bond.

The Ohio native has a history of legal issues, notably in November 2021, when he pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. He was pulled over during a traffic stop while in the passenger seat in that incident.

Lattimore ultimately faced one year of non-reporting probation.

Marshon Lattimore warms up

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans Sept. 8, 2024.  (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Lattimore just completed his ninth year in the NFL, his first full year with the Commanders after a 2024 trade from the New Orleans Saints. However, the 29-year-old tore an ACL in the Commanders’ 38-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at home, ending his year prematurely after just nine games.

Lattimore was the 11th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft after a standout career with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He spent parts of eight seasons with the Saints, making four Pro Bowls, including three straight from 2019-21.

Marshon Lattimore with mugshot

Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore was booked in Lakewood, Ohio, on weapons charges.  (Lakewood Police Department/GETTY)

Through 108 career games, Lattimore has tallied 16 interceptions, including five his rookie year, 436 combined tackles, 98 passes defended and five forced fumbles. He won the 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year as well.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

