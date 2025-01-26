Expand / Collapse search
Sports

Eagles' AJ Brown pushes Commanders' Marshon Lattimore's helmet off in mid-game brouhaha

The Eagles held a lead over the Commanders at halftime

Fox News
Published
close
Will the Eagles slow down Jayden Daniels-Commanders in NFC Championship Game? | The Facility Video

Will the Eagles slow down Jayden Daniels-Commanders in NFC Championship Game? | The Facility

LeSean McCoy explains why his Philadelphia Eagles will defeat the Washington Commanders and advance to Super Bowl LIX.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Washington Commanders defensive back Marshon Lattimore had to be pulled apart as they got into a brouhaha in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

The incident occurred after Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ran into the end zone for a touchdown from the 1-yard line with under 2 minutes to play in the first half. Off to the right, Brown and Lattimore locked horns.

AJ Brown and Marshon Lattimore lock horns

Eagles' A.J. Brown and Washington Commanders' Marshon Lattimore exchange words after a play during the NFC Championship game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The two players were pushing each other in the helmet. Brown pushed Lattimore’s helmet off his face. Lattimore was penalized for unnecessary roughness, and it gave the Eagles a great opportunity for a 2-point try. However, Washington locked in and stopped Hurts’ sneak.

No other player was penalized for the flare-up.

Lattimore is a four-time Pro Bowler. Washington acquired him in a trade with the New Orleans Saints in the middle of the season. He appeared in two games for the Commanders during the regular season and had three pass-breakups.

Marshon Lattimore and AJ Brown

Eagles' A.J. Brown and Washington Commanders' Marshon Lattimore get into an altercation during the NFC Championship, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Marshon Lattimore's helmet knocked off

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown pushes Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore's helmet off, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.  (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Lattimore is a fiery competitor. He’s been seen in multiple skirmishes with Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans as the two players competed during NFC South rivalry games when the cornerback was on the Saints.

Brown, Lattimore’s foe in this skirmish, ended up scoring on the Eagles’ following drive. He caught a 4-yard pass from Hurts to push Philadelphia’s lead even higher.

He went into the half leading Philadelphia in receiving with four catches for 61 yards and the touchdown.

Philadelphia had a 27-15 lead at the break.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.