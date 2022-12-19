Expand / Collapse search
Commanders make adjustments to heavily criticized Sean Taylor memorial

Taylor's memorial was unveiled at FedEx Field last month

By Paulina Dedaj
After facing harsh criticism over its unveiling of a memorial dedicated to two-time Pro Bowler Sean Taylor last month, the Washington Commanders have made some minor adjustments. 

The Commanders held an unveiling ceremony on Nov. 27 to mark the 15th anniversary of Taylor’s tragic passing. Social media users quickly criticized the display which featured a mannequin wearing Taylor’s No. 21 jersey in a glass enclosure. 

On the 15th anniversary of the death of Sean Taylor, every Commander player will wear a No. 21 decal on their helmet.

On the 15th anniversary of the death of Sean Taylor, every Commander player will wear a No. 21 decal on their helmet. (AP Photo/Jessica Rapfogel)

While many expected a statue, others pointed out the attention to detail – or lack thereof. 

On Sunday, NBC Sports’ Nicki Jhabvala shared before and after pictures of the display which showed minor updates, including switching his Nike jersey to Reebok, taped ankles and tape on the helmet’s face mask – Taylor’s signature move. 

"We recognize the importance of making the Sean Taylor memorial as authentic as possible to fans’ memories of him, and working with his family, have made some changes and are working with them on some special additions," a spokesperson for the Commanders told the outlet. 

"And we will continue to make it better over time as opportunities arise." 

Fans attends the unveiling of the Sean Taylor Memorial, before the start of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Landover, Maryland.

Fans attends the unveiling of the Sean Taylor Memorial, before the start of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Jessica Rapfogel)

Taylor’s family, including his daughter Jackie who was present at the unveiling, praised the memorial. 

"It was something that was super special to him and something he chose to do," she told WUSA9. "It was beautiful, honestly. They put everything that he wore — soccer cleats, little things that were special to him and that he did as a player. That was really special," she added about the soccer cleats on the display.

Washington safety Sean Taylor raises his hand to acknowledge fans after the Redskins defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia Jan. 1, 2006.

Washington safety Sean Taylor raises his hand to acknowledge fans after the Redskins defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia Jan. 1, 2006. (REUTERS/Tim Shaffer/Files)

Taylor’s half brother, Jamal Johnson, also told TMZ Sports at the time that the family felt "honored" by the memorial. 

Taylor tragically died from a gunshot wound at 24 years old during a botched robbery attempt in 2007. He had 305 tackles, 12 interceptions and eight forced fumbles in 55 games.

