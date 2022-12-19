Commanders make adjustments to heavily criticized Sean Taylor memorial

After facing harsh criticism over its unveiling of a memorial dedicated to two-time Pro Bowler Sean Taylor last month, the Washington Commanders have made some minor adjustments.

The Commanders held an unveiling ceremony on Nov. 27 to mark the 15th anniversary of Taylor’s tragic passing. Social media users quickly criticized the display which featured a mannequin wearing Taylor’s No. 21 jersey in a glass enclosure.

While many expected a statue, others pointed out the attention to detail – or lack thereof.

On Sunday, NBC Sports’ Nicki Jhabvala shared before and after pictures of the display which showed minor updates, including switching his Nike jersey to Reebok, taped ankles and tape on the helmet’s face mask – Taylor’s signature move.

"We recognize the importance of making the Sean Taylor memorial as authentic as possible to fans’ memories of him, and working with his family, have made some changes and are working with them on some special additions," a spokesperson for the Commanders told the outlet.

"And we will continue to make it better over time as opportunities arise."

Taylor’s family, including his daughter Jackie who was present at the unveiling, praised the memorial.

"It was something that was super special to him and something he chose to do," she told WUSA9. "It was beautiful, honestly. They put everything that he wore — soccer cleats, little things that were special to him and that he did as a player. That was really special," she added about the soccer cleats on the display.

Taylor’s half brother, Jamal Johnson, also told TMZ Sports at the time that the family felt "honored" by the memorial.