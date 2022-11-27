Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders
Published

Commanders' memorial to Sean Taylor draws negative reviews on social media

Sean Taylor was murdered in 2007

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Washington Commanders unveiled a memorial to the late Sean Taylor on Sunday ahead of their game against the Atlanta Falcons but the reaction on social media was underwhelming.

The team showed the memorial at FedExField as players were set to wear the "21" decal on the back on their helmets. The team also unveiled a mural for Taylor by section 132 of the stadium and also welcomed Taylor’s family to practice ahead of the game.

Washington safety Sean Taylor raises his hand to acknowledge fans after the Redskins defeated the Eagles in Philadelphia, Jan. 1, 2006.

Washington safety Sean Taylor raises his hand to acknowledge fans after the Redskins defeated the Eagles in Philadelphia, Jan. 1, 2006. (Reuters/Tim Shaffer/Files)

It was the memorial that drew the attention of NFL fans. It showed Taylor’s jersey and gear when he was a member of the then-Redskins. Some fans were upset that Washington went the mannequin route rather than an actual statue in or in front of the stadium.

Washington retired Taylor’s No. 21 last year in the midst of controversy over the fallout from Jon Gruden’s email leak that showed correspondence with former team president Bruce Allen.

On the 15th anniversary of the death of Taylor, all Commander players will wear a No. 21 decal on their helmet.

On the 15th anniversary of the death of Taylor, all Commander players will wear a No. 21 decal on their helmet. (AP Photo/Jessica Rapfogel)

Washington selected Taylor with the No. 5 pick of the 2004 NFL Draft. He was a two-time Pro Bowler before he was killed in a botched robbery attempt in 2007.

Fans attends the unveiling of the Sean Taylor Memorial, before the start of the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Landover, Maryland.

Fans attends the unveiling of the Sean Taylor Memorial, before the start of the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Jessica Rapfogel)

He played for Washington from 2004 to 2007. He had 305 tackles, 12 interceptions and eight forced fumbles before his untimely death.

