Washington Commanders

Commanders get final approval to build new stadium at RFK site after DC Council vote

Commanders owner Josh Harris hopes to have the new venue built by 2030

Scott Thompson
The Washington Commanders received final approval from the D.C. Council to begin constructing a new stadium at the RFK Stadium site.

It was a long process to get to this point, but the D.C. Council voted 11-2 on Wednesday to approve the $3.8 billion stadium project.

The Commanders will return to D.C. after playing almost 30 years in Landover, Maryland, at what is now called Northwest Stadium.

Josh Harris in April 2025

Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris, center, is given a helmet to sign next to District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, right, after announcing a new home for the NFL football team on the site of the old RFK Stadium April 28, 2025, at the National Press Club in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin, File/AP Photo)

"Today is a historic day for D.C., the Commanders organization and our fans," Commanders owner Josh Harris said in a statement posted on social media. "With the council’s approval, we can now move forward on the transformative RFK project that will bring lasting economic growth for our city. 

"This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication of Mayor Bowser, Chairman Mendelson, the council, and the countless community, business and labor leaders whose voices and input helped shape the process every step of the way.

"We are deeply grateful for the warm return to the district and the center of the DMV and look forward to officially bringing the team back to its spiritual home in 2030."

The Commanders had expressed concern about the vote after "last-minute new demands" from the D.C. Council, according to a letter from team president Mark Clouse. However, most of the proposed amendments were rejected during Wednesday’s session.

COMMANDERS' DC STADIUM HOPES TAKE STEP FORWARD AMID TRUMP'S NICKNAME PRESSURE

Washington hopes to have its new stadium completed and open by 2030.

The Commanders’ pursuit of playing at the old RFK Stadium site took a major step forward last month when the D.C. Council initially approved the bill by a 9-3 vote. The legislation required a second approval before advancing to Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has supported the Commanders’ plan.

Harris and his ownership group had considered multiple sites in Washington, Maryland and Virginia before pursuing the RFK location. The city gained control of the land earlier this year after Congress passed legislation signed by President Joe Biden in January.

Joe Gibbs at the announcement

(L-R) Hall of Fame running back John Riggins, former quarterback Doug Williams and former coach Joe Gibbs greet District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser next to Washington Commanders controlling owner Josh Harris after an announcement that a new home for the NFL football team will be built on the site of the old RFK Stadium April 28, 2025, at the National Press Club in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

In April, Harris, Bowser and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced an agreement with D.C. officials on the RFK Stadium site. They also met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office for a celebration. The $3.8 billion redevelopment project includes 6,000 housing units, retail space and parkland in addition to the new venue.

However, the process hit a snag in July when Trump objected to the team’s refusal to revert to its former Redskins name.

"I may put a restriction on them that if they don’t change the name back to the original ‘Washington Redskins,’ and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, ‘Washington Commanders,’ I won’t make a deal for them to build a stadium in Washington. The team would be much more valuable, and the deal would be more exciting for everyone," he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump also criticized the team’s name during his announcement reinstating the Presidential Fitness Test.

"I don’t even know what the hell their last name is," Trump said. "It’s Commanders or something? Is it Commanders? Commanders, it’s not a good name."

Josh Harris smiles on field

Owner Josh Harris of the Washington Commanders before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field Sept. 11, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Harris has been steadfast in saying the team’s name will remain moving forward.

RFK Stadium, named after Robert F. Kennedy, closed in September 2019 after opening in October 1961. It was home to the Redskins from 1961-96, MLB’s Washington Senators from 1962-71 and MLS’s D.C. United from 1996-2017, among other teams.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

