Commanders' DC stadium hopes take step forward amid Trump's nickname pressure

The Washington Commanders’ pursuit of a playing field at the old RFK Stadium site in D.C. took a major step forward on Friday as President Donald Trump put pressure on the organization over its team nickname.

The D.C. Council approved the bill by a vote of 9-3. But the legislation must be approved a second time by the council before being sent to Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, who helped the Commanders execute the plan earlier this year. The second vote will come on Sept. 17.

Bowser, team owner Josh Harris and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced it reached an agreement with D.C. officials on the old RFK Stadium site back in April. The three then joined Trump in the Oval Office for a celebration after that.

The approved proposal would support a $3.7 billion redevelopment project, featuring the new stadium, 6,000 housing units a retail space and parkland. The nation’s capital will also host an upcoming NFL Draft on the National Mall in 2027.

"Today’s approval by the Council is transformational for D.C. and brings the Commanders back to our spiritual home, Harris said in a statement. "Like many fans, RFK was the site of memories that fueled my love for this team and this city. Now we’re closer than ever to reigniting that energy for a new generation.

"This is a historic moment. This project is about more than delivering a world-class stadium worthy of our players, fans and the region. It’s about revitalizing a critical part of our city, creating thousands of jobs and unlocking long-term economic benefits for the district. We look forward to working with our fans, residents, community leaders and elected officials to deliver on this vision."

RFK Now!, an organization that rallied support for the Commanders to get clearance for the stadium, expressed its happiness with the council for its vote.

"We are pleased that the Council listened to DC residents and advanced a great deal for our city," Malcom Fox, the executive director of Opportunity DC and organizer of RFK Now!, said in a news release. "Just a few years ago, bringing the Commanders home seemed impossible. With today’s vote, we’re on track to secure the largest private investment in DC history. This is an enormous win that will generate opportunity in Ward 7 and across the District for decades to come."

A wrench was thrown into the vote in July when Trump took issue with the Commanders for refusing to revert to their Redskins name.

"I may put a restriction on them that if they don’t change the name back to the original ‘Washington Redskins,’ and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, ‘Washington Commanders,’ I won’t make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington. The Team would be much more valuable, and the Deal would be more exciting for everyone," he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump on Thursday expressed his displeasure with the name as he announced the re-establishment of the Presidential Fitness Test.

"I don't even know what the hell their last name is," Trump said. "It's Commanders or something? Is it Commanders? Commanders, it's not a good name."

Harris has maintained that the Commanders’ name is here to stay.