Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indianapolis Colts
Published

Colts' Gardner Minshew praises first-round pick Anthony Richardson: 'Been really impressed'

Richardson was selected by Indianapolis with the fourth-overall pick

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Indianapolis Colts selected quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, signaling that Richardson is the QB of the future. 

The Florida product enters the league with raw talent but without a ton of experience, not becoming a full-time starter in college until the 2022 season. 

Anthony Richardson at the draft

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Indianapolis also has veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew on its roster, who could be competing with Richardson to be the Day 1 starter in 2023. 

RAVENS FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK ZAY FLOWERS SURPRISES DAD WITH NEW CAR

On Wednesday, Minshew praised Richardson, saying he has been impressed with how quickly he has been able to process. 

"I've been really impressed, because a lot of the time the bigger guys with the bigger arms aren't as quick with some of the RPO stuff and the underneath passes," Minshew said, according to NFL.com. "He's very quick, and his feet are very quick, and I think he can get the ball out and process fast."

The two quarterbacks worked out together at the same facility in Florida prior to the draft, before they knew they would be teammates.

Anthony Richardson with Roger Goodell

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, left, poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Obviously, the first thing is just how impressive the ball just jumps out of his hand. Physically, he's got everything you want, so from that standpoint just seeing him is like, 'Wow, this dude's really got a chance,'" Minshew said. "And then getting around him and seeing how he works, how he takes criticism and wants to learn and get better, all those things are really encouraging to be around."

While first-year head coach Shane Steichen has not revealed whether Richardson will be the Day 1 starter or whether a competition will take place during training camp, Richardson’s selection undoubtedly makes him the future of the franchise. 

Gardner Minshew walks off the field

Gardner Minshew, #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles, walks off the field after a win over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 20, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Minshew said part of his job as the veteran quarterback on the team is to help his younger teammates at the position. 

"That's part of my role, is trying to get them comfortable. You want to help the room as much as you can, everybody that's in it," he said. "So we've got two younger guys, him and Sam, so just trying to help them out whenever I can."

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.