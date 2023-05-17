Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens first-round draft pick Zay Flowers surprises dad with new car

Flowers was drafted with the No. 22 overall pick out of Boston College

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Baltimore Ravens first-round draft pick Zay Flowers is already giving back to his father after helping him to achieve his goal of making it to the NFL. 

The former Boston College standout was drafted with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and this week he surprised his dad with a brand-luxury SUV. 

Zay Flowers walks the red carpet after getting drafted

Zay Flowers walks the red carpet at National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.  (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

In a video posted to Twitter Tuesday by the NFL, Flowers handed his father the keys to new Mercedes.

"I used to see him get up and go to work at 4 a.m. in the morning; he did that every day Monday through Friday," Flowers said, via the team website. 

"Then he would get up Saturday, wash our clothes at the wash house, cook everybody breakfast and take us to football games. Then, do the same thing Sunday, and then go back to work Monday. So, just seeing him do that, it gave me my drive."

Zay Flowers poses after getting drafted by the Ravens

Zay Flowers poses after being selected 22nd overall by the Baltimore Ravens during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Flowers’ mother, Jackie Walden, died in 2005 from a head injury and his father, Willie Flowers, was left to raise 14 children. 

"We evaluate players, but we also interview players," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said after the draft. "Zay was a player, I have to say, I haven't come across many more impressive prospects."

Zay Flowers runs for a touchdown

Zay Flowers #4 of the Boston College Eagles runs for a 35-yard touchdown reception during the second half of the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Boston College won 21-20.  (Lance King/Getty Images)

He continued: "His story, his resiliency, his ability to handle things was very impressive. One of his motivations for coming back to Boston College, I believe, was to get his degree. I think that speaks to who he is as a person." 

Flowers finished his final season at Boston College with 78 receptions for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.