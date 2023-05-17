Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers
Published

Mason Rudolph, Steelers agree to one-year contract extension

Mason Rudolph was drafted by the Steelers back in 2018 as a third round pick

Associated Press
Mason Rudolph is staying with the Pittsburgh Steelers after all.

Pittsburgh signed the longtime backup quarterback to a one-year deal on Wednesday, a somewhat unlikely return after Rudolph was essentially passed over twice for the chance to become the starter following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement after the 2021 season.

Mason Rudolph at game

Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers calls a play in the first half during the 2021 NFL preseason Hall of Fame Game against the Dallas Cowboys at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Steelers selected Rudolph in the third round of the 2018 draft and he went 5-4-1 while making intermittent starts between the 2019 and 2021 seasons, throwing for 2,366 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Mason Rudolph at game

Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to make a pass play against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at Heinz Field. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

While head coach Mike Tomlin and then-general manager Kevin Colbert both said they felt Rudolph could be a full-time starter in the NFL after Roethlisberger retired, the club signed Mitch Trubisky to a two-year deal in the spring of 2022, then drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 draft.

Mason Rudolph at game

Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Rudolph spent the majority of last season as the third-string quarterback and was inactive on gamedays.

He entered the free-agent market in March but with organized team activities beginning later this month and seemingly little opportunity elsewhere in the offing, decided to come back to Pittsburgh as a security blanket of sorts behind Pickett and Trubisky.