Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indianapolis Colts

Colts' Anthony Richardson scores first touchdown of NFL career

Richardson scored the touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson got into the scoring column early in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday.

Richardson was in the shotgun and took a snap from the Jaguars’ 2-yard line. He found a seam and ran right through it for a touchdown. 

It was Richardson’s first career NFL touchdown of any kind.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Anthon Richardson spikes the ball

Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts spikes the ball after running for a touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium Sept. 10, 2023, in Indianapolis. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The score tied the game at 7-7 with about 14:57 left to go in the half. The Jaguars got on the board on a touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Calvin Ridley.

APP USERS VIEW THE TOUCHDOWN HERE

The former Florida standout beat Gardner Minshew II for the starting job for Week 1. The Colts hope Richardson can be the long-term face of the franchise after going year to year with veteran quarterbacks following the abrupt retirement of Andrew Luck before the start of the 2019 season.

BEARS’ EQUANIMEOUS ST. BROWN CONFIDENT CHICAGO IS ON THE ‘VERGE OF HAVING A GREAT TEAM’

Richardson said in the days leading up to the game he was just focusing on the task at hand.

Anthony Richardson runs the ball

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson runs with the ball during the first half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Indianapolis.  (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

"I’m just trying to prepare for the game and make sure I’m on point," Richardson said Wednesday. "Running out of the tunnel and all that, that’s going to come, but me being on point and being ready — that’s all I’m focused on right now."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anthony Richardson looks down

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson drops back to pass during the first half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Indianapolis.  (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

The Colts were 4-12-1 last season and missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.