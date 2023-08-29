Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indianapolis Colts

Colts’ Anthony Richardson manages expectations ahead of rookie season: ‘I’m not the only person on this team’

Anthony Richardson was drafted fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is tempering expectations ahead of their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars next month, saying that the fate of the team’s success is bigger than just him. 

Richardson, 21, was drafted out of the University of Florida with the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft with the hopes that he would provide stability to the quarterback position, which the Colts have long struggled with since Andrew Luck’s retirement. 

Anthony Richardson warms up before an NFL preseason game

Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts passes as he warms up against the Philadelphia Eagles prior to an NFL preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 24, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The 2023 season marks the eighth consecutive season the Colts will have a new starter, and while the pressure to perform is on, Richardson is managing those expectations.

EAGLES SIGN CORNERBACK ISAIAH RODGERS, WHO WAS SUSPENDED FOR 2023 SEASON AFTER VIOLATING NFL'S GAMBLING RULES

"I know [the Colts] invested a lot in me,’’ he told FOX 59 on Monday, "but I’m not the only person on this team. They invested a lot into the other players. They invested a lot into this staff."

"I know they’re going to ride with me, and I’m going to ride with them. I don’t really see it as I’m the main guy because, without the other pieces on the team, team not going to work.’’

Anthony Richardson on draft night

Anthony Richardson poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected fourth overall by the Indianapolis Colts during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Richardson added that while he hopes he can meet those expectations, which include winning a Super Bowl, the pressure to do so isn’t entirely his to own. 

"Everybody wants me to come here and win a Super Bowl my first year," he told the outlet. "I wish I could, and I hope I can. But sometimes, you’ve got to understand it’s not all about me. Making sure everybody on this team is involved and everybody is doing their job because I’m not the only one here.’’

Anthony Richardson stands before an NFL preseason game

Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the national anthem prior to an NFL preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 24, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In their final preseason game of the year, Richardson completed 6 of 17 passes for 78 yards and ran five times for 38 yards in the first half of Friday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Colts will open Week 1 against the Jaguars on Sept. 10.

According to FOX 59, a win there for Richardson will mark the first time a rookie quarterback has won a season opener for the Colts since 1955.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.