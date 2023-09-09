Bears’ Equanimeous St. Brown confident Chicago is on the ‘verge of having a great team’

The Chicago Bears are entering the 2023 NFL season following a tumultuous run under first-year head coach Matt Eberflus that saw the organization finish last in the NFC North with a 3-14 record.

Still, wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who is entering his second year in Chicago, believes that the Bears are on the "verge" of turning things around.

St. Brown, who played three years with the Green Bay Packers before signing with Chicago in 2022, spoke to Fox News Digital about the potential of the Bears’ offense, which he said played a large role in his signing a contract extension during the offseason.

"Obviously, we didn't have a great year last year, but I really liked the organization," St. Brown said.

"I like my coaches, like my teammates. And even though we had a bad year, I can see that we're on the verge of having a great team and having a great season. I knew that the front office and the coaches will get together and turn the season around for this year, and I can already see it happening in practice and the preseason games – that we are going to be a much better team than we were last year."

He continued: "I kind of foresaw that coming, and I felt comfortable, and I felt like they wanted me. They like me, so I wanted to stay."

The Bears have looked to revamp their offense this season, which included the addition of former Carolina Panthers wideout D.J. Moore.

"D.J. is a great add to the room," St. Brown told Fox News Digital. "He's one of the better receivers in the NFL, so he's a great addition – that plus Justin Fields being in his second year in this offense (under offensive coordinator Luke Getsy). . . . Second year in the offense knowing the scheme better, so we can play faster and just add new things."

St. Brown praised Getsy’s coaching style – the two were previously together in Green Bay when Getsy served as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

"He's a great guy. I would say that every player likes him a lot. He's easy to talk to, he's easy to come up to if you have suggestions or to talk to him as a man. So that's always good to have an open line of communication with a coach or office coordinator."

He continued: "He's just a smart dude. He played football and played quarterback. He's been coaching quarterbacks, and he knows the offense inside and out, and he adds his own flavor to it."

St. Brown also spoke about his chemistry with Fields – the two connected on an 18-yard pass for St. Brown’s first touchdown with the Bears in Chicago’s Week 1 opener against the San Francisco 49ers last season.

"There's no secret sauce to chemistry," he told Fox News Digital. "The only way chemistry works is you got to put the work in and got to do it in practice, you got to talk about it, be good friends off the field so you can know how to communicate and stuff like that. So I think just the longer we are with the quarterback, the better the chemistry gets."

St. Brown spoke to Fox News Digital on behalf of Betterguards, which recently launched its adaptive injury-prevention technology in the NFL. St. Brown is a global ambassador of the brand after suffering his own ankle injury in 2019, which ruled him out for the season.