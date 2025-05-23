Colorado Rockies make MLB history with worst 50-game start in modern era

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After being swept in a four-game series by the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, the Colorado Rockies fell to 8-42 on the season.

The Rockies' horrendous start to the season is the worst 50-game start in the modern MLB era.

In their 2-0 loss on Thursday, Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez pitched into the seventh inning. It was the Rockies' seventh shutout loss this season.

On the season, the Rockies are just 5-20 at home this season.

Last season, the Chicago White Sox set the modern record for most losses in modern MLB history, as they went 41-121. This year’s Rockies team is on pace to be even worse, as they are on pace to lose 136 games.

After Thursday’s games, the Rockies are 23 games behind the vaunted Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

They are on pace to finish 74 games out of first place and 58 games to finish fourth place in the NL West, according to ESPN. Both of those deficits would set the all-time record for most games out of first place with ease.

While the Rockies continue to stumble, the Phillies have surged as they have won seven in a row and been especially good on the road, as they have won 11 of their 12 road games.

Their current run has taken the Phillies to the top of the NL East, as they have passed the scuffling New York Mets for the top spot.

The Phillies (32-18) will try to up their winning ways when they play the Athletics (22-29) on Friday at 10:05 p.m. ET. The Rockies (8-42) will try to turn things around when they take on the American League East-leading New York Yankees on Friday at 8:40 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

