Colorado football program reverses course, will grant access to practice film for transferring players

The Colorado Buffaloes football program has become familiar with players who decided to enter the transfer portal.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was named the head football coach in December. Once he joined the program, he told the players who were already on the roster that "we're going to try to make you quit," and bluntly informed some of the players that "we’re gonna move on."

Following this past weekend's annual spring game, at least 18 players opted to transfer. However, some of the former players have claimed that they have been denied access to practice film for 2022.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tight end Zachary Courtney entered the transfer portal on April 19 and said the team refused to provide prospective coaches with film from 2022 practices.

Courtney took to Twitter on Tuesday to explain the situation.

COLORADO BUFFALOES HAVE 18 PLAYERS ENTER TRANSFER PORTAL FOLLOWING SPRING GAME

"For the coaches who are trying to recruit me. I am sorry but I will not be able to get y’all my film from my practices last season since I am not allowed to have it because the head coach at CU won’t allow it," Courtney posted. "This is very unlucky and if you have any questions just text me!

"Again this is not a shot at Deion I just wanted coaches to know I have no film for them!!"

Despite not having the practice film, Courtney still received offers from Miami (Ohio) and Coastal Carolina.

Transferring players are typically able to have access to practice film, but former Colorado linebacker Kaden Ludwick told ESPN that the iPad app he normally accessed film through had been "wiped" of 2022 scrimmages and practices.

The football program responded to the situation on Wednesday.

"Colorado is happy to provide all game film and any practice film prior to spring 2023 to any student-athlete and institution upon request," the team said in a statement.

Since April 15, at least 41 Colorado players have decided to enter the transfer portal — the most of any team at the FBS level.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During a Wednesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" Sanders mentioned that several players would be added fill the vacancies on Colorado's roster.

"We already know what we've got on the way in, baby; they're probably at the airport right now,'" Sanders told McAfee. "It's no way that I can put new furniture in this beautiful home if we don't clean out the old furniture. That's not a shot. It's great furniture, a lot of people are going to love it, but that's not what we want."