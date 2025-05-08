College football offensive lineman Ben Christman died of irregular heartbeat, coroner says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ben Christman, a college football offensive lineman who had transferred from Kentucky to UNLV , was found dead in his off-campus apartment back in February at the age of 21, one day before his birthday.

Christman reportedly felt chest pains the day before he died while practicing and underwent an EKG at a team facility.

Well, the Clark County (Nevada) Coroner's Office announced Thursday that Christman died from cardiac arrhythmia, an irregular heartbeat and cardiomyopathy, a disease that impacts the heart muscle.

Christman was at Ohio State for two seasons before he transferred to Kentucky. He sat out the 2023 season with a knee injury and played on special teams in 2024. He was set to play for UNLV in the upcoming 2025 season.

"Our team's heart is broken to hear of Ben's passing," UNLV head coach Dan Mullen said in a statement at the time of his death. "Since the day Ben set foot on our campus a month ago, he made the Rebels a better program. Ben was an easy choice for our Leadership Committee as he had earned the immediate respect, admiration and friendship of all his teammates.

"Our prayers go out to his family and all who knew him. Ben made the world a better place and he will be missed."

School president Keith E. Whitfield said he was "incredibly saddened" to hear about Christman’s death.

"There is little that can be said to lessen the pain of suddenly losing a member of our university family at such a young age, and my heart breaks for all who knew and loved him," he said. "On behalf of UNLV, our sincere condolences are with Ben's family, friends, loved ones, and teammates during this very difficult time."

Christman was from Akron, Ohio , and played high school football at Revere High School. He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.