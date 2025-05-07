Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer calls for severe punishment for Michigan amid scouting scandal fallout

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore is expected to serve a two-game suspension during the 2025 season as part of the school's self-imposed sanctions from the 2023 Connor Stalions scouting scandal, multiple outlets reported Monday.

Moore, named the full-time Wolverines head coach after Jim Harbaugh's departure, was implicated in an alleged series of deleted text messages between him and Stalions.

The messages were believed to have been exchanged the same day news of the alleged sign-stealing scheme became public.

The messages were eventually recovered via "device imaging," according to a draft of the NCAA's notice of allegations obtained in 2024. While Michigan could face future sanctions from the NCAA, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer lobbied for some harsh punishment — especially for Moore.

"If you lie as a college football coach to the NCAA, in my personal opinion, you’re finished, you’re done," Meyer said on a recent edition of the "Triple Option Show."

"That’s not making a text message. That’s not going to lunch with someone you're not supposed to go to lunch with. That's not sending a letter when you're not supposed to," Meyer said. "All of the frivolous level threes and all that nonsense."

Meyer acknowledged his opinion was harsh, but he said the alleged acts were unacceptable.

"When they got you, and they say, 'Did you do this?' and they refused to cooperate, or they refused, or they lied, in my very strong opinion, you’re finished coaching in Division I college football or basketball. Guess what happens? The risk now is too high, and I don’t think you’d ever see this kind of stuff again."

Stalions was suspended by Michigan in October 2023 and resigned from his position with the football program the following month. He was named defensive coordinator at Detroit Mumford High School in August 2024.

Meyer coached the Buckeyes to the national title after the 2014 regular season, making Ohio State the winners of the inaugural College Football Playoff. Ohio State defeated Notre Dame in January to claim its latest national championship.

