College football offensive lineman Ben Christman, 21, found dead in his apartment, school says

Ben Christman, a college football offensive lineman who transferred to UNLV, was found dead in his off-campus apartment, the school said in a statement on Wednesday. He was 21.

Christman recently transferred to the university after previously playing for Kentucky and Ohio State. The school said it didn’t have any more details on his death, and the Clark County Coroner’s Office in Nevada was working to determine the cause.

"Our team's heart is broken to hear of Ben's passing," UNLV head coach Dan Mullen said in a statement. "Since the day Ben set foot on our campus a month ago, he made the Rebels a better program. Ben was an easy choice for our Leadership Committee as he had earned the immediate respect, admiration and friendship of all his teammates.

"Our prayers go out to his family and all who knew him. Ben made the world a better place and he will be missed."

School president Keith E. Whitfield said he was "incredibly saddened" to hear about Christman’s death.

"There is little that can be said to lessen the pain of suddenly losing a member of our university family at such a young age, and my heart breaks for all who knew and loved him," he said. "On behalf of UNLV, our sincere condolences are with Ben's family, friends, loved ones, and teammates during this very difficult time."

Christman was at Ohio State for two seasons before he transferred to Kentucky. He sat out the 2023 season with a knee injury and played special teams in 2024, according to CBS Sports.

Christman was from Akron, Ohio, and played high school football at Revere High School. He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.