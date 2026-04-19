Chuck Schumer calls on FIFA to cover $150 NJ Transit fares for World Cup fans heading to MetLife Stadium

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Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has called for FIFA to cover the full rail cost for New Yorkers attending the World Cup, as NJ Transit train ticket prices are set for $150 to get to MetLife Stadium for matches.

Schumer released a statement on Sunday, calling on FIFA to pay the full fair, which is astronomically higher than the regular cost to travel from Penn Station to the Meadowlands, while understanding that "FIFA is set to rake in approximately $11 billion in revenue off the tournament while New York fans are being hit with $150 NJ Transit round-trip tickets to get to the game."

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will host eight matches during the World Cup, including the final on July 19. The usual price is $12.90 for the Meadowlands train from Penn Station, but it will rise to $150 beginning June 13 and ending July 19. There will also be shuttles available worth $80.

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NJ Transit CEO Kirs Kolluri defended the fare hikes on Friday, saying the ultimate cost to the company shouldn’t burden New Jersey commuters.

"It is an exciting moment for New Jersey to showcase New Jersey's diversity as well as its economic standing in the country and in the world. Equally important, (Gov. Mikie Sherrill) has said that New Jersey commuters cannot and will not subsidize the movement of fans going to the game, because that would not be fair," Kolluri said, reiterating that the tournament will cost NJ Transit $48 million.

Penn Station is also scheduled to be partially closed for up to four hours before each World Cup match, which will obviously disrupt regular commuters and travelers eight times during the tournament.

NEW JERSEY GOV MIKIE SHERRILL RIPS FIFA AFTER REPORTS THAT NJ TRANSIT TICKETS TO WORLD CUP WILL BE OVER $100

Schumer argues it’s unfair for New Yorkers to have to deal with the price hike, especially considering FIFA is eliminating parking at MetLife Stadium. Also, parking at nearby American Dream mall is approximately $225, while walking access is being prohibited as well.

In turn, mass transit is "effectively the only way in or out of the stadium on match days," Schumer’s statement read. But Schumer isn’t lambasting NJ Transit — he understands the financials the company has to deal with.

It’s FIFA he’s pointing the finger at for not helping with the cost.

"The total NJ Transit operation to move fans to and from MetLife is projected to cost $62 million, with approximately $11 million dedicated to security alone. The federal government is contributing $10.6 million and the NY/NJ Host Committee is contributing just over $3 million, leaving NJ Transit to foot a $48 million bill with zero financial contribution from FIFA.

"Meanwhile, FIFA has told other host cities they can offer fans mass rail for as little as $2.50 round trip, a fraction of what New York fans are being charged."

Schumer added that, "Charging more than eleven times the normal fare for a train ride is a ripoff, plain and simple."

FIFA’s budgeted revenue for the 2023 to 2026 cycle is approximately $11 billion, which marks a 71% increase over the previous cycle. It also marks the most lucrative World Cup in the tournament’s history.

Schumer’s statement also pointed out ticket prices for match-goers are around $700 for the group stage, and the final at MetLife Stadium is as high as $10,000 to get into the door under FIFA’s dynamic pricing model.

"We are carrying more fans, more riders, and more disruption than any other region in this tournament," Schumer added. "FIFA needs to step up accordingly. Past practice does not cut it when you are eliminating parking, shutting down Penn Station, and forcing every fan onto one transit system. FIFA should cover the ride, not stick New York fans with the bill."

FIFA may not have historically contributed to public transportation costs in previous tournaments, but Schumer argues New York and New Jersey isn’t every other host region. It’s the most densely populated area in the country, and it will be host to eight matches.

Kolluri also noted that, if the regular $12.90 fare were to stay in place, the $48 million bill for NJ Transit would be subsidized for commuters by 92%.

"No one that I have spoken to thinks that's fair or reasonable. Commuters in New Jersey should not carry the cost years into the future for a wonderful event, no doubt. But the fans going to the games should burden the cost. That's all we're trying to say," Kolluri said.

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With the plan now officially in place, FIFA World Cup COO Heimo Schirgi issued the following statement to Fox News Digital:

"Ever since the host city agreements were signed in 2018, FIFA has worked in collaboration with the Host Committees and their partners to develop a transportation plan that provides efficient and accessible mass transit options for ticketed fans attending the eight matches at NY NJ Stadium. The goal is to minimize congestion, reduce reliance on private vehicles, and ensure the fan experience is positive and memorable, defined by the action on pitch, not delays on the roads.

"The NJ Transit current pricing model will have a chilling effect. Elevated fares inevitably push fans toward alternative transportation options. This increases concerns of congestion, late arrivals, and creates broader ripple effects that ultimately diminish the economic benefit and lasting legacy the entire region stands to gain from hosting the World Cup."

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

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