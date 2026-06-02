Drake London signs $141M deal with Falcons, becoming third highest-paid receiver in NFL: reports

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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London can now call himself one of the highest-paid players in franchise history.

The Falcons and their top receiver have reportedly come to terms on a four-year, $141 million deal with $100 million guaranteed, according to ESPN. The deal can also reach $150 million with incentives.

At $35.25 million per year, London would become the NFL's third-highest-paid receiver. Only the Seattle Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who signed a record-breaking $168.8 million extension one month after helping his team win Super Bowl LX, and the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase, who agreed to a $161 million deal in March 2025, would earn more.

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London, 24, was the Falcons’ first-round pick of the 2022 NFL Draft out of USC, and he has earned that draft slot after hauling in 309 receptions for 3,961 yards and 22 touchdowns across four seasons.

He was coming into this season on his fifth-year option, but the Falcons will not be playing that game with a cornerstone piece.

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However, they won’t be done shelling out massive deals, and London’s star offensive teammate, running back Bijan Robinson, might do more than just be one of the highest-paid players in franchise history.

Robinson cemented himself as one of the elite running backs in the NFL across just three seasons with Atlanta. Last season, he tallied a league-leading 2,298 scrimmage yards (1,478 rushing, 820 receiving, with 11 total touchdowns). He earned himself his first All-Pro honor, and there’s likely more to come for the shifty Texas product.

Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley is the highest-paid running back in the NFL at $20.6 million per year, but Robinson could crush that number depending on what he and the Falcons potentially agree to. It doesn’t have to come this year, but it’s certainly on the horizon.

The Falcons already picked up Robinson’s fifth-year option for the 2027 season.

As for London, the Falcons have a major decision to make heading into the 2026 season: determining who will be their starting quarterback. Whoever wins the job will be tasked with getting the ball to London and the rest of Atlanta's pass catchers, including tight end Kyle Pitts Sr., who will play the season on the franchise tag.

While Michael Penix Jr., who partially tore his ACL in his left knee last season, remains on the roster, the Falcons signed another lefty, former Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa, to give him some competition in training camp this summer.

Inconsistency at the quarterback position is what London and his teammates have had to deal with since he entered the league, with the likes of Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinecke, and Marcus Mariota taking turns as the team’s starter before Kirk Cousins signed his massive three-year deal with Atlanta.

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London’s best year was in 2024 when he was Cousins’ clear top target, hauling in 100 of his 158 targets for a career-high 1,271 with nine touchdowns. However, Cousins didn’t hold on to his starting role, as Penix took over as the Week 1 starter. Once he sustained his injury, Cousins had to come in, and yet London still almost reached 1,000 yards.

With a new front office in place, led by Falcons legend and President of Football Matt Ryan, it's clear the team is committed to retaining its young core as it tries to return to playoff contention in the wide-open NFC South.

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