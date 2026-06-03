Giants' Malik Nabers mistakenly stopped by NJ police in connection to road rage incident involving gun: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On the football field, there is no mistaking New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers. On the roads, however, that is a different story.

Nabers, 22, was stopped by police after there was a report of road rage incident involving someone driving a vehicle similar to his in Paramus, New Jersey, on Tuesday, according to NFL Network. According to a separate report, the individual brandished a gun during the incident.

Nabers’ car was searched, but no weapon was found and no citation was issued.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Giants wide receiver was allowed to leave after it was determined to be a case of mistaken identity, according to the report. It is unclear whether the police found the individual they were looking for.

The former LSU star is currently working his way back from an ACL tear he sustained during the Giants’ Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

Nabers has undergone two surgeries on his injured knee. He initially underwent surgery on his ACL and meniscus on Oct. 28. The second surgery was done during the spring to remove scar tissue that was causing stiffness, according to The Athletic.

The second surgery is not expected to affect Nabers’ recovery timeline.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Nabers was on his way to a dominant sophomore season before the injury. In four games, he had 18 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

As a rookie, Nabers caught a franchise-record 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns despite poor quarterback play.

The Giants hope that Nabers will continue to thrive as the team’s No. 1 wide receiver for Dart, despite remaking their wide receiver room this offseason.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Wan’Dale Robinson departed in free agency to the Tennessee Titans after catching 92 passes for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns last season. To replace him, the Giants signed Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III in free agency.

In the NFL Draft, they traded up in the third round to draft Malachi Fields. The Giants also signed tight end Isaiah Likely, giving the 23-year-old quarterback another weapon.

This week, they signed a trio of wide receivers — Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster and Braxton Berrios — giving them ample depth if Nabers misses any time to begin the season.