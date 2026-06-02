Here's the team that could pull off a surprise win in this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix

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Formula 1 is headed to Monaco this weekend for its crown jewel race, the Monaco Grand Prix, and while the season has been dominated by Mercedes.

However, this race might present a golden opportunity for their closest competitors: Ferrari.

The Silver Arrows have won every race — Grand Prix or Sprint — with the lone exception of the Sprint race in Miami, which was won by McLaren's Lando Norris.

That has put a significant gap in the standings between them and Ferrari; however, Monaco presents an opportunity for the Scuderia to break up Mercedes and championship leader Kimi Antonelli's run of dominance.

That's because Ferrari's car and power unit are expected to be well suited for the notoriously tight and twisty Monaco circuit.

All season long, Ferrari's strength has been under acceleration. This has been most clear on race starts. Go back and look at just about any start this season and the Ferraris look like they've been shot out of a cannon while the Mercedes and others often look pretty sluggish.

With as many slow corners as Monaco — with some like the hotel hairpin and La Rascasse being among the slowest on the entire calendar — getting through them and accelerating out of them is a big deal. You can't rely on straight-line speed like you can on other circuits, and Ferrari, they'll be cool with that as it's not their biggest strength.

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Finding time in these slow corners on Saturday in qualifying could mean a start from pole, and in Monaco, that really gives you an edge on a circuit where overtaking is nearly impossible.

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Even reigning champ Lando Norris expects to see the Prancing Horses start up front.

"Honestly, I think that Ferrari will be on pole next weekend in Monaco," Norris said, per Motorsport. "Their low-speed performance is far better than everyone else."

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Now, a million things could go wrong, even if either Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc or Lewis Hamilton, starts up front. Weather could be a factor; they could clip a wall; they could run into a technical issue.

But the key to winning at Monaco these days is starting with the best track position possible, and Ferrari is looking at its best chance to do that so far this season.