Jordan Love says he was 'shocked' by Josh Jacobs' arrest on domestic violence charges during OTAs

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Even with his exceptional vision on the field, Jordan Love didn't see one teammate's arrest controversy coming.

The Packers quarterback addressed the situation surrounding running back Josh Jacobs for the first time publicly during OTAs on Tuesday, admitting he was caught off guard by news of Jacobs' arrest last month.

Jacobs was booked into the Brown County Jail on May 26 following a police response to a domestic disturbance complaint.

The Pro Bowl tailback faces five charges, including a felony count of strangulation and suffocation, along with misdemeanor counts of battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and intimidation of a victim.

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His legal team has strongly denied the allegations, asking for "fairness and restraint."

Against that backdrop, Love admitted the news initially stunned him.

"There's always questions," Love told reporters about his immediate reaction. "I was shocked when I saw it."

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Jacobs was released from custody on May 27 and has since returned to the field for OTAs while the District Attorney's Office reviews the evidence before making a formal charging decision.

Love acknowledged there are still plenty of unknowns surrounding the situation as the legal process continues to play out.

"But like I said, we're just going to let it play out.

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"There's a lot of uncertainty when you hear something like that, of what might happen. But we'll see, we'll let it play out and go from there."

While the organization has largely stayed quiet publicly, Love said conversations have taken place internally.

"Yeah, we've talked internally," Love said. "Everyone knows what the situation is there. We've talked, but obviously the details, everyone's keeping that under wraps right now, out of respect for the situation and obviously all the legal stuff that's going to be playing out."

Despite the uncertainty, Love said it has been business as usual with Jacobs back on the practice field alongside his teammates.

"But it's great to have Josh here with us, being able to work with us and getting back to work," he added. "But yeah, kind of everybody's just waiting and letting it play out on its own."

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For now, Love and the Packers are waiting to see what happens next.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela