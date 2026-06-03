Aaron Donald mulling NFL return after Rams trade for Myles Garrett, eyeing Super Bowl at SoFi

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Aaron Donald hasn't played since 2023, and, after recently turning 35, has taken up golf, so everything about his life suggests that life is good and he's not coming out of retirement to resume his 10-year NFL career. Or is he?

Nah. His wife, Erica Donald, had heard the rumors and mostly dismissed them as "hilarious" on Tuesday.

So the idea that the Los Angeles Rams — setting themselves up for a Super Bowl run after they just traded for All-World pass rusher Myles Garrett, after adding a star starting cornerback duo, after getting the word from MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford that he's playing in 2026 — would be unbeatable with Donald coming back is crazy talk.

Right?

Riiiiiight?!?!

Wrong.

NFL GREAT AARON DONALD MAY COME OUT OF RETIREMENT TO JOIN MYLES GARRETT ON RAMS' DEFENSE, EX-TEAMMATE SAYS

Because no one — not Rams coach Sean McVay, and not Donald — is dismissing the notion. Indeed, both are kind of feeding the idea.

"Listen, if he's interested, here’s what I’ll say," McVay told reporters Tuesday afternoon at the Garrett introduction news conference. "You talk to Aaron, and you see what he’s saying about that."'

Looking for the part where McVay said it's out of the question...

Looking...

Still looking. Nope, don't find it.

"Here’s what I would tell you guys overall, too," McVay added, "Aaron is a guy that I stay really close in touch with, and I know the respect that he has for Myles.

"Talked to him about the opportunity to bring [Garrett] on board. If Aaron decides he wants to dust ‘em off at the age of 35, I bet you he can still do it at a pretty high clip."

RAMS ADDING MYLES GARRETT AS PART OF BLOCKBUSTER TRADE AND SUPER BOWL PUSH FOR 2026 SEASON

No one doubts that. Donald supposedly finished off his career three years ago by collecting eight sacks at his usual defensive tackle spot and earning both All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. He even got some Comeback Player of the Year votes because that final season was better than his previous one in 2022.

Donald also had a reputation for being a maniac about taking care of his body and staying in shape. He's continued to do that even in retirement. So, it's not out of the question he could help the Rams as they vie for a bid to a Super Bowl that will be played in their hometown at SoFi Stadium.

And this: Donald is mulling the idea, per a report.

"I’m for sure flirting with the idea," Donald texted Jordan Schultz of the Schultz Report on Tuesday night. "Helluva an opportunity with the Super Bowl in SoFi this year. If I can find the fire, it’s a possibility."

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Again, where is the "no" in that sentence?

Donald has about seven weeks before the Rams report to training camp. He has time to figure out during that time if the "fire" is still there. Even if he isn't sure by the start of camp, he might decide to play the long game and perhaps join the team after the season begins.

Some veterans often like that idea because it gets them out of dealing with difficult training camp practices. And if the Rams are winning but could use some extra help, Donald joining the fray could be a huge boost.

This isn't speculation. The door is open and Aaron Donald is going to consider it.

FOLLOW ARMANDO SALGUERO ON X: @ARMANDOSALGUERO