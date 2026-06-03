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Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams lands Madden NFL 27 cover, but infamous curse looms over pivotal third season

The cover photo recreates his wild fourth-and-8 pass to Rome Odunze against the Packers in the NFC wild-card round

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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Caleb Williams will grace the cover of this year's edition of the Madden NFL video game.

"Madden NFL 27" will have a photo of what's become the signature play for the Chicago Bears quarterback: a wild jump throw.

The photo of Williams mimics his remarkable fourth-and-8 pass to Rome Odunze against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card round that helped the Bears secure the victory.

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Caleb Williams throwing a pass during a football game at Soldier Field.

Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, on Jan. 10, 2026. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Williams is the first Bears player to appear on the cover.

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"When I received the call from Madden, it was like my childhood dream was coming true. Being on the cover of 'Madden NFL 27' is a full-circle moment," Williams said, via ESPN.

"I grew up playing Madden and imagining what it would be like to be part of the game. I know fans are going to love what's new in this year's game, and I'm looking forward to getting my rating up to a 99 by the end of the season."

"Caleb Williams is what a true face of the franchise looks like -- the culmination of many moments in the Chicago Bears' incredible history that has led them to their electric, generational quarterback," said Evan Dexter, EA Sports' vice president of franchise strategy and marketing. "Madden NFL 27 aims to put more of those critical moments and key management decisions, with meaningful consequences that echo across the NFL, in the hands of our players so that they can build a league that's truly their own. Just like Caleb, the future of football in 'Madden NFL 27' is thrilling and more dynamic than ever before."

Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams celebrating on the field after a playoff game

Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams celebrates after an NFL wild-card playoff game against the Green Bay Packers in Chicago on Jan. 10, 2026. (Erin Hooley/AP)

The 2024 first overall pick is entering a pivotal third season after starting to live up to his draft stock last season, so surely Bears fans would like their quarterback to avoid the "Madden Curse."

Earlier in the 21st century, cover athletes for the game often had tumultuous seasons immediately after. Dante Culpepper (2001), Donovan McNabb (2006), Shaun Alexander (2007) and Vince Young (2008) are some of the most notable examples.

The curse has been lifted in most recent years, but in 2024, when Christian McCaffrey graced the cover, he played in just four games. Saquon Barkley was on the cover last year after posting a 2,000-yard season in his Super Bowl campaign, but he took a step backward as well.

Williams is still looking to become the first Bears quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards, but his 3,942 yards last year were the most in franchise history. He threw 27 touchdowns against just seven interceptions while also running for three more scores.

Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams running with football away from Green Bay Packers' Lukas van Ness

Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams runs away from Green Bay Packers' Lukas van Ness during the second half of an NFL game in Chicago on Dec. 20, 2025. (Nam Huh/AP)

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The game will be released on Aug. 13.

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