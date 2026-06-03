Brandon Aiyuk drove 104 MPH near Levi's Stadium and filmed it, now a warrant has been issued for his arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At some point, Brandon Aiyuk has to learn that stupid decisions come with consequences. The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver may be about to get that lesson after authorities issued a warrant for his arrest over an alleged 104 miles per hour speeding incident.

Aiyuk will be arrested because the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office has issued a misdemeanor arrest warrant for the charge of exhibition of speed, a misdemeanor, a spokesperson confirmed to OutKick and Fox News. The California Post was first to report the warrant's existence.

The reasoning behind the warrant is Aiyuk's December 2025 driving escapades through Northern California, including the part where he sped past the 49ers' practice facility at 104 mph.

We know he was driving 104 mph because Aiyuk took a video of the episode and published it on social media for everyone to see.

EAGLES EDGE RUSHER NOLAN SMITH ARRESTED FOR RECKLESS DRIVING, SPEEDING AT A REPORTED 135 MPH

Aiyuk posted the video on Dec. 20, 2025, showing himself driving a Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing through Santa Clara near Levi's Stadium and the 49ers' practice facility. The video showed Aiyuk reaching 104 mph on Tasman Drive, where the posted speed limit is 40 mph.

Other portions of the video showed Aiyuk reaching speeds exceeding 110 mph.

Aiyuk, 28, had time on his hands to get behind the wheel and video himself and then post it because he was at the time absent from team activities and facing questions about his future with the 49ers organization.

The fallout was immediate. Santa Clara police opened an investigation into the video and later referred the case to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

Yes, Aiyuk eventually issued a public apology, acknowledging that his actions were a mistake. But the incident became symbolic of a tumultuous year in which the receiver earned more than $24 million without playing a game, remained away from the team, saw future guarantees voided and finished the season on the reserve/left squad list.

Aiyuk's future with the 49ers is darker than the cell he's about to be held in once he turns himself in or is caught. San Francisco general manager John Lynch has said multiple times that Aiyuk has played his last game with the team.

49ERS AGREE TO TRADE DEEBO SAMUEL TO COMMANDERS: REPORT

"I think it's safe to say he's played his last snap with the 49ers," Lynch said earlier this offseason. "It's a situation that just went awry."

The Niners have tried to trade Aiyuk but, well, no luck. They haven't been able to contact him consistently for most of the offseason.

That has been a signal to other teams that Aiyuk will eventually be released. He has no future with the club, and his current $120 million contract is prohibitive to inherit in a trade, especially considering he did not play at all in 2025 while rehabilitating a serious knee injury and now faces legal trouble stemming from an alleged speeding incident.

Since it is now past June 1, the 49ers can cut Aiyuk while suffering much less onerous salary cap penalties. The team releasing Aiyuk now would carry approximately $7 million in dead money this coming season to escape the deal. The club would also carry over $7 million in dead money the next couple of years and approximately $4 million in 2029.

Can it get worse? Yes.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Because Aiyuk will be arrested and could be convicted of the misdemeanor driving charge, he could thus be investigated by the NFL under the league's Personal Conduct Policy. That policy gives the league broad latitude to suspend players that bring the NFL into a negative light regardless of whether they are convicted of a crime or not.

Do stupid things, win stupid prizes.

FOLLOW ARMANDO SALGUERO ON X: @ARMANDOSALGUERO