Chiefs' Travis Kelce avoids major injury and has 'chance to go' in season opener, brother Jason Kelce says

The Kansas City Chiefs begin their Super Bowl title defense Thursday when they kick off against the Detroit Lions.

But the Chiefs might be without one of their top stars for the season opener — Travis Kelce.

On Tuesday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed the All-Pro tight end "hyperextended" his knee during practice, ESPN reported. Although Kelce's availability for Week 1 remains in doubt, he appears to have avoided any significant long-term injury.

Kelce experienced some swelling around his knee, and the Chiefs will continue to wait for the inflammation to go down, according to reports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kelce was listed as a limited participant Tuesday on the Chiefs' official injury report. Kelce underwent testing Tuesday, and his ACL is believed to still be intact, per ESPN. He is scheduled to undergo additional testing Wednesday.

CHIEFS' TRAVIS KELCE BEGS STAR TEAMMATE TO 'PLEASE COME BACK' FROM HOLDOUT

Travis' brother and Eagles veteran offensive lineman Jason Kelce made an appearance on Philadelphia sports radio station 94WIP and mentioned he had a conversation with the star tight end.

Jason hinted Travis might suit up Thursday night. He also described Travis' injury as a bone bruise.

"Travis, this was out on the field, and I know he's got some swelling going on, but it sounds like as long as they can get that down, he's going to have a chance to go [play]," Jason Kelce said Wednesday.

"The ligaments and everything are intact structurally from what we know right now. His knee is fine. It's about getting the swelling down and then seeing how bruised the bone is because ... they can be pretty painful if it's in a spot that's rubbing all the time. ... I think he's going to be good to go. I really do."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport also called the injury a bone bruise.

"Specifically, it is a bone bruise for Travis Kelce," Rapoport wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday.

Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler and is widely considered one of the best tight ends in the NFL. He was won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs and hauled in a career-best 110 passes for 1,338 yards last season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelce has been durable throughout his career. He has not sat out a game due to injury since his rookie season in 2013.