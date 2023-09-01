Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' Travis Kelce begs star teammate to 'please come back' from holdout

All-Pro DT Chris Jones is entering the final year of his contract

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The Kansas City Chiefs are at a standstill with perhaps their best player on defense.

Chris Jones has been holding out of training camp, and he has said he will be willing to miss about half the season.

Jones is entering the final year of a four-year, $80 million pact he signed before the 2020 season, but he wants a new contract before the season ends.

Travis Kelce and Chris Jones after Super Bowl

Travis Kelce, #87, and Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs, celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

With the Chiefs season kicking off in less than a week, tight end Travis Kelce is starting to get nervous.

"Chris, can you please come back? You’re really scaring me," Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. 

"I don’t get it. You must know something that I don’t know, because I just don’t get it. I really want to get another Super Bowl ring with you, brother. This is me bargaining you to just come back and play football for the Chiefs. Please, we need you. We need you bad."

Travis Kelce and Chris Jones celebrate

Chris Jones, #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs, celebrates a sack with Travis Kelce #87 during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Jason joked that Jones should hold out for "as long as possible" - his Eagles lost to the Chiefs in Chris, and will face off again in Week 10.

"Chris, I need you. Listen, don't let them do this to you, Chris. We need to hold strong, my man, for all the other d-tackles in the NFL. You cannot take this injustice! You must stay for at least the Eagles game, and then you can come back," Jason said.

But Travis wants him back ASAP.

"He’s the best defensive player in the league right now. He’s deserving of all the money in the world. Chris, I love you, please come back. Now."

Jones was subjected to $50,000 fines for each day of camp he missed.

Travis Kelce hugs Chris Jones

Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce (87) victorious with Chris Jones (95) during game vs San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens, Florida, February 2, 2020. (John W. McDonough /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)

Jones made his fourth-consecutive Pro Bowl and was named a First-teamer for the first time in his career. He earned Second-team honors in three of the previous four seasons.