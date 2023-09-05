Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' Travis Kelce uncertain to play Week 1 after injuring knee at practice

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Kelce hyperextended his knee Tuesday

Scott Thompson
Published
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce’s availability for the NFL’s season opener against the Detroit Lions Thursday night is questionable.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Kelce hyperextended his knee at practice. 

Knee hyperextensions can sideline players anywhere from a week to a month depending on the severity. 

Travis Kelce looks on field

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before a game against the Arizona Cardinalsat State Farm Stadium Aug. 19, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Chiefs were already dealing with All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones' contract holdout, so his status for Thursday is also uncertain. 

Kelce's importance to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl success is unquestioned. He's totaled over 1,000 yards in receptions the past seven seasons.

In 2022, Kelce led all tight ends and ranked eighth in the NFL with 1,338 receiving yards and added 12 touchdowns during the regular season on the way to a Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.  

Travis Kelce walks on field

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to an NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium Aug. 19, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kelce are a dynamic duo defenses hate to see on their schedules. 

Kelce was targeted 152 times last year and caught 110 of them.

The 33-year-old is an eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro who is irreplaceable in the Chiefs’ offense. 

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium Aug. 19, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

If Kelce is to miss Week 1 against the Lions, Reid is going to have to rely on Noah Gray and Blake Bell to take over at tight end.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.