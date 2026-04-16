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College Football

Former SMU cornerback Teddy Knox faces $2.88M judgment for crash linked to Rashee Rice's Lamborghini race

Judge ruled Knox was 'grossly negligent' after he failed to appear in court over the multi-car crash on a Dallas highway in 2024

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
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Rashee Rice to be suspended following court ruling | First Things First Video

Rashee Rice to be suspended following court ruling | First Things First

Rashee Rice will be suspended for multiple games after a 2024 multi-car crash. He will spend 30 days in jail and 5 years on probation. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes react to the news and what it means for the wide receiver’s future.

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Kansas City Chiefs star receiver Rashee Rice isn’t the only one facing discipline for a March 2024 car crash in Dallas.

Theodore "Teddy" Knox, a former SMU cornerback and teammate of Rice’s in college, was driving a Corvette while racing Rice's Lamborghini on a Dallas highway before it caused a multi-car crash.

Knox has been hit with a $2.88 million default judgment in a lawsuit from one of those crash victims, Kathryn Kuykendall, according to ESPN.

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Teddy Knox and Rashee Rice standing side by side

Teddy Knox and Rashee Rice (Getty Images)

Knox was ruled "grossly negligent" by Judge Kim Bailey Phipps, and a default judgment comes when a lawsuit has no response or a party does not appear in court. In this case, it was reportedly the latter.

"We’ve asked the court to grant the default judgment because we’re ethically required to as a matter of diligence," Kuykendall’s attorney, Marc Lenahan, said in a statement to ESPN when the motion was filed. 

"Personally, it pleases us that Teddy hasn’t made further mistakes that we’re aware of. If a team gives him a chance to prove that he’s walking the right path now, we’ll be rooting for him."

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This marks the third default judgment issued against Knox from the March 2024 crash. He was also ordered to pay $1.99 million to Irina Gromova and $1.63 million to Edvard Petrovskiy in combined damages.

Knox and Rice pleaded guilty to charges from the crash, and Knox was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of probation. Knox was charged with causing a collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.

Southern Methodist Mustangs wide receiver Teddy Knox running on football field during game

SMU wide receiver Teddy Knox on special teams during a game against the North Texas Mean Green  Nov. 10, 2023, at Gerald Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. (Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire)

Rice had similar charges, receiving five-year deferred probation and 30 days in jail as a condition of the probation. His jail time was said to be flexible, according to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.

Rice was also required to pay the victims for their out-of-pocket medical expenses, which totaled around $115,000, as part of his plea agreement.   

Rice was also suspended six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, which he served last season.

The 25-year-old receiver said in a statement issued by his attorney at the time of the league’s decision that he’s had "a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole."

SMU Mustangs wide receiver Teddy Knox catching a football at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas

SMU Mustangs wide receiver Teddy Knox (18) prepares to make a catch during a game between against the TCU Horned Frogs Sept. 24, 2022, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. (Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire)

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Knox was suspended by SMU, and he hasn’t been in college football ever since. He began his career at Mississippi State before transferring to SMU.

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Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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