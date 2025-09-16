Rashee Rice crash victim's lawyer slams Travis Kelce for wearing T-shirt in teammate's honor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Kelce was one of two Kansas City Chiefs, along with Ty'Quan Thornton, to wear shirts that read "Free 4," a nod to suspended wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Rice, in his third season in the NFL, is serving a six-game suspension following his involvement in a crash where he was charged with collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. He pleaded guilty in July, and as part of Rice’s plea agreement, he received five-year deferred probation and 30 days in jail as a condition of the probation.

Kelce and Thornton entered GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday ahead of their Super Bowl LIX rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles with graphic tees that featured photos of Rice.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The clothing caught the eye of March Lenahan, who represents one of the victims of the crash.

"I respect that Kelce and Thornton support their teammate, but the 'gym teacher' needs to talk with the history teacher," he wrote in a statement, referencing his engagement announcement with Taylor Swift, via WFAA. "Rashee isn’t Nelson Mandela or Pepe Mujica, men who fought for what they believed in. There is evidence that Rashee was going 119 mph in a $1,749 per day Lambo rental that had pot and a pistol in it, on a highway on Easter weekend.

"Free Rashee? He already thinks he’s getting away scot-free." Lenahan continued, adding that Rice has not paid "a single cent" of the $1.1 million settlement he made with his victim.

DOLPHINS LEGEND DAN MARINO REMAINS CONFIDENT TEAM CAN OVERCOME 0-2 RECORD DESPITE DREADFUL PLAYOFF STAT

Rice was the driver of a Lamborghini Urus that was going 119 mph on the North Central Expressway in Dallas when he made "multiple aggressive maneuvers around traffic" before crashing into other vehicles, according to prosecutors. Rice did not check on those vehicles involved in the crash and decided to flee the scene on foot.

The 25-year-old receiver said in a statement issued by his attorney that he’s had "a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rice has sat out the Chiefs' first two games, and they certainly miss him. They are 0-2 for the first time since 2014, as Patrick Mahomes is averaging just 211 passing yards so far. He is eligible to return to the Chiefs’ sideline in Week 7, when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 19.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.