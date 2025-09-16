Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Rashee Rice crash victim's lawyer slams Travis Kelce for wearing T-shirt in teammate's honor

Kelce and Ty'Quan Thornton wore 'FREE 4' shirts

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Travis Kelce was one of two Kansas City Chiefs, along with Ty'Quan Thornton, to wear shirts that read "Free 4," a nod to suspended wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Rice, in his third season in the NFL, is serving a six-game suspension following his involvement in a crash where he was charged with collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. He pleaded guilty in July, and as part of Rice’s plea agreement, he received five-year deferred probation and 30 days in jail as a condition of the probation. 

Kelce and Thornton entered GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday ahead of their Super Bowl LIX rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles with graphic tees that featured photos of Rice.

Travis Kelce pregame

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.  (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The clothing caught the eye of March Lenahan, who represents one of the victims of the crash.

"I respect that Kelce and Thornton support their teammate, but the 'gym teacher' needs to talk with the history teacher," he wrote in a statement, referencing his engagement announcement with Taylor Swift, via WFAA. "Rashee isn’t Nelson Mandela or Pepe Mujica, men who fought for what they believed in. There is evidence that Rashee was going 119 mph in a $1,749 per day Lambo rental that had pot and a pistol in it, on a highway on Easter weekend.

"Free Rashee? He already thinks he’s getting away scot-free." Lenahan continued, adding that Rice has not paid "a single cent" of the $1.1 million settlement he made with his victim.

Rashee Rice celebrates touchdown

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Rice was the driver of a Lamborghini Urus that was going 119 mph on the North Central Expressway in Dallas when he made "multiple aggressive maneuvers around traffic" before crashing into other vehicles, according to prosecutors. Rice did not check on those vehicles involved in the crash and decided to flee the scene on foot. 

The 25-year-old receiver said in a statement issued by his attorney that he’s had "a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole."

Rashee Rice looks on field

Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Rice has sat out the Chiefs' first two games, and they certainly miss him. They are 0-2 for the first time since 2014, as Patrick Mahomes is averaging just 211 passing yards so far. He is eligible to return to the Chiefs’ sideline in Week 7, when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 19.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

