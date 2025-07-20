Chiefs star Rashee Rice will participate fully in training camp despite looming suspension, Andy Reid says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will be a full participant in training camp despite being sentenced to 30 days in jail after his involvement in a chain-reaction car crash that left people injured last year in Dallas.

Head coach Andy Reid said that Rice, who had a breakout season his rookie year in 2023, will be seen throughout training camp, but he won’t comment on whether he will be able to fully participate during the regular season.

Reid said the NFL has not told him what their discipline, which is expected, will be for Rice. For the time being, the Chiefs will operate as they normally would to prepare Rice and the rest of the team for Week 1.

"We’re going to progress as normal with him," Reid said. "He'll go in and take all the reps that he'll normally take. We always rotate that position. Depending on what happens here with the future — whoever needs to play will step in and know what they are doing and be in good shape to do it."

Rice pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury in the March 2024 crash.

Rice was sentenced to five years of deferred probation as well as 30 days in jail as a condition of his probation, which was part of a plea agreement.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office said Rice was also required to pay the victims of the crash for out-of-pocket medical expenses, which amounted to an estimated $115,000.

It was determined that Rice was driving a Lamborghini Urus at 119 mph when he swerved around traffic and struck vehicles, causing the chain-reaction crash on North Central Expressway. Prosecutors said Rice failed to check on those involved in the crash and fled on foot.

Rice released a statement following the crash, saying that he would "take full responsibility for my part in this matter." In a statement issued by his attorney, Rice said he had "a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole."

With the legal process over, the NFL can now go through their own process to determine how they might discipline Rice, who will be heading into his third NFL season.

Rice was off to a hot start in 2024, looking to be heading in the same direction after his rookie year saw 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns thrown by Patrick Mahomes. Rice played a role in the Chiefs winning their second straight Super Bowl that season.

In 2024, Rice had 24 catches for 288 yards with two touchdowns in just three games. However, Week 4 proved to be a nightmare as he tore his LCL trying to make a tackle after a Mahomes interception against the Los Angeles Chargers. It cost Rice the entire season.

Since then, Rice has recovered and participated in the team’s offseason program. Reid mentioned that Rice would not be limited in training camp, meaning he’s 100% ready to go.

However, while he prepares for the 2025 season, there will be the NFL’s potential discipline looming over his head until word comes from the league.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.