Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice hit with lawsuit from ex-girlfriend alleging domestic abuse: report

Dacoda Jones, who is the mother of their two children, is seeking over $1 million in damages

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Rashee Rice to be suspended following court ruling | First Things First Video

Rashee Rice to be suspended following court ruling | First Things First

Rashee Rice will be suspended for multiple games following the 2024 multi-car crash. He will spend 30 days in jail and 5 years on probation. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes react to the news and what it means for the wide receiver’s...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice’s off-the-field legal issues continued on Monday, this time involving the domestic violations allegations against him.

The initial accusations came via Instagram from ex-girlfriend Dacoda Jones, who is also the mother of their two children.

Now, a civil complaint has been filed in Dallas County District Court, where Jones is seeking over $1 million in damages.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rashee Rice warms up in September 2024

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sept. 15, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

The lawsuit alleges that, in December 2023, Rice "strangled" Jones at their shared home in Victory Park, Texas, and he "continued to repeatedly assaulted [sic] Decode Jones over the court of their relationship through July 2025," per The Athletic.

"Rice has grabbed, choked, strangled, pushed, thrown, scratched, hit, and headbutted Ms. Jones, as well as hit her with inanimate objects," the lawsuit alleges. "Additionally, he has engaged in other violent and abusive behaviors towards Ms. Jones, including throwing objects, destroying property, punching walls, and breaking furniture, as well as locking her out in the middle of the night. Many of these behaviors occurred while Ms. Jones was pregnant."

NFL SUSPENDS CHIEFS' RASHEE RICE SIX GAMES FOR PERSONAL CONDUCT POLICY VIOLATION

The Chiefs and the NFL previously acknowledged the allegations against Rice, who just completed his third season in the league.

"The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League," the Chiefs told Front Office Sports. "We have no further comment at this time."

While the league reviewed the situation then, it will likely expand that investigation now that the civil complaint has been filed.

Rashee Rice scores touchdown

Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs scores a receiving touchdown in front of Malik Hooker #28 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter of a game at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 27, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Rice served a six-game suspension to start the 2025 season due to his two third-degree felony charges from a March 2024 crash on a Dallas highway. Rice was charged with collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury, which he pleaded guilty to last month. 

As part of Rice’s plea agreement, he received five-year deferred probation and 30 days in jail as a condition of the probation. 

Rice’s jail time is said to be flexible, according to the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.

This new lawsuit could impact Rice’s five-year probation for the street-racing incident.

Rashee Rice looks on field during warmups

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) before an NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5, 2024 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rice played eight games for the Chiefs this season, racking up 571 yards on 53 receptions with five touchdowns after returning from his suspension.

Rice suffered a season-ending knee injury four games into the 2024 season after a successful rookie campaign in 2023, where he had 938 yards on 79 catches with seven touchdowns on the way to helping Kansas City win the Super Bowl that year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue