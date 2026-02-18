Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice hit with lawsuit from ex-girlfriend alleging domestic abuse: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice’s off-the-field legal issues continued on Monday, this time involving the domestic violations allegations against him.

The initial accusations came via Instagram from ex-girlfriend Dacoda Jones, who is also the mother of their two children.

Now, a civil complaint has been filed in Dallas County District Court, where Jones is seeking over $1 million in damages.

The lawsuit alleges that, in December 2023, Rice "strangled" Jones at their shared home in Victory Park, Texas, and he "continued to repeatedly assaulted [sic] Decode Jones over the court of their relationship through July 2025," per The Athletic.

"Rice has grabbed, choked, strangled, pushed, thrown, scratched, hit, and headbutted Ms. Jones, as well as hit her with inanimate objects," the lawsuit alleges. "Additionally, he has engaged in other violent and abusive behaviors towards Ms. Jones, including throwing objects, destroying property, punching walls, and breaking furniture, as well as locking her out in the middle of the night. Many of these behaviors occurred while Ms. Jones was pregnant."

The Chiefs and the NFL previously acknowledged the allegations against Rice, who just completed his third season in the league.

"The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League," the Chiefs told Front Office Sports. "We have no further comment at this time."

While the league reviewed the situation then, it will likely expand that investigation now that the civil complaint has been filed.

Meanwhile, Rice served a six-game suspension to start the 2025 season due to his two third-degree felony charges from a March 2024 crash on a Dallas highway. Rice was charged with collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury, which he pleaded guilty to last month.

As part of Rice’s plea agreement, he received five-year deferred probation and 30 days in jail as a condition of the probation.

Rice’s jail time is said to be flexible, according to the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.

This new lawsuit could impact Rice’s five-year probation for the street-racing incident.

Rice played eight games for the Chiefs this season, racking up 571 yards on 53 receptions with five touchdowns after returning from his suspension.

Rice suffered a season-ending knee injury four games into the 2024 season after a successful rookie campaign in 2023, where he had 938 yards on 79 catches with seven touchdowns on the way to helping Kansas City win the Super Bowl that year.

