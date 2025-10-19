Chiefs' Rashee Rice scores first TD in return from suspension

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice got into the end zone early on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders as he appeared in his first NFL game after being suspended.

Rice caught a shovel pass from Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs’ first drive of their Week 7 matchup. It was a 2-yard score as Kansas City took a 7-0 lead.

The third-year wide receiver served a six-game suspension over his role in a traffic collision in Dallas in 2024. He pleaded guilty to two felony charges in the wreck, including "collision involving serious bodily injury" and "racing on a highway causing bodily injury."

Officials in Dallas said Rice paid more than $115,000 in restitution to the victims, and his 30-day jail sentence can be served at any point during his five years of probation.

Rice also suffered a torn ACL in Week 4 last year when he collided with Mahomes following an interception. He was able to recover and take part in training camp but once the season began, he remained away from the team as part of the punishment he agreed to when the suspension was handed down.

He said earlier in the week he was very much looking forward to his first game in more than a year.

"I've been looking forward to this, I think it's been 380-something days since I have played in a regular-season game," he said.

Rice had 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie year in 2023. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl that season.

