Chiefs look ahead to AFC divisional-round matchup vs Bills: 'We're expecting a fight'

The Kansas City Chiefs sailed past the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night to advance to the divisional round, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t expecting the same thing when he takes on the Buffalo Bills this weekend in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship.

After dominating the Steelers 42-21, Chiefs players were already locked in on their next challenge.

STEELERS’ BEN ROETHLISBERGER REFLECTS ON LEGACY AFTER PLAYOFF LOSS: ‘IT HAS JUST BEEN TRULY BEEN A BLESSING’

"Yeah, I mean you expect a really good football team that's going to play really hard," Mahomes told reporters after the game. "We're expecting a fight, we're expecting a battle. They have a great offense, great defense, great special teams and we played them in the AFC Championship last year, and we know that it's going to be another fight for us if we want to try to move on to the AFC Championship game this year."

Kansas City advanced to the Super Bowl after beating the Bills 38-24 last year, but in their only matchup this season, the Bills topped the Chiefs 38-20.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"You've got Josh Allen [and] you've got Pat on our side," defensive end Frank Clark said, via ESPN . "These are two of the best guys in the league. You say the two best young quarterbacks in the league today, I'd say 99% of the people in the world are going to say Pat Mahomes and Josh Allen ."

Allen led the Bills to a 47-17 win over the New England Patriots Saturday night, finishing 21-for-25 for 308 yards and five touchdown passes – a nearly identical performance by Mahomes the following night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But each team has their own motivation going into Sunday’s game – for the Chiefs, it's "revenge."

"When you have been to the Super Bowl the last two years and you walk off the field with a loss last year, you want to go back and get that revenge and get that win," Mahomes said. "For us, we understand it's a hard division. We got the Bills coming here this weekend, we are going to have to play our best football. We are just excited for the journey, and we'll stay with the process."