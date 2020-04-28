Chase Young is clear favorite to take home NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors

It’s never too early to look ahead at the favorites to take home the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, arguably the best prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft, went No. 2 overall to the Washington Redskins and was one of five defensive players overall to go in the Top 10.

Former Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah and Florida’s C.J. Henderson were the two players at their respective position taken in the first 10 picks, and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who went No. 8 overall to the Arizona Cardinals, was the lone player at his position drafted in the top 10.

There are a lot of legitimate contenders for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, but here are the top favorites to take home the award.

1) CHASE YOUNG, DE

TEAM: WASHINGTON REDSKINS

DRAFT PICK: 1st Round (No. 2 overall)

ODDS: +200

OVERVIEW:

Young, the No. 2 overall pick, is arguably the draft’s best prospect.

As a junior at Ohio State, Young was a unanimous All-American, Heisman Trophy finalist, Bednarik Award winner, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, and all-Big Ten Conference. He won a total of six major individual awards.

Young led the country with 16.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. Ohio State ranked among the nation’s top five statistically in six major categories. The Buckeyes were No. 1 in total defense (259.7 yards per game), No. 2 in passing yardage (156.0 yards per game), red zone scores (66 pct.) and pass efficiency (97.50) and No. 4 in scoring (13.7 points per game).

Young will bring legitimacy to the Redskins’ front-seven and will be a day one starter for new head coach Ron Rivera and his improved defense.

**

2) JEFF OKUDAH, CB

TEAM: DETROIT LIONS

DRAFT PICK: 1st Round (No. 3 overall)

ODDS: +350

OVERVIEW:

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, Okudah was the No. 1 cornerback in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Okudah made his mark at Ohio State during his sophomore and junior seasons. As a sophomore, he recorded 32 total tackles and eight passes defended. In his junior year, he recorded 28 tackles and three interceptions. He was also a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

Okudah was named First Team All-Big Ten and a unanimous All-American selection in his junior season. Ohio State made it to the College Football Playoff in 2019 but lost in the semifinal round to Clemson.

He will immediately step into a starting role for the Lions. Okudah will replace Pro Bowler Darius Slay, who was traded away to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in the offseason.

**

3) PATRICK QUEEN, LB

TEAM: BALTIMORE RAVENS

DRAFT PICK: 1st Round (No. 28 overall)

ODDS: +550

OVERVIEW:

Queen is the next best linebacker out of LSU.

The Tigers are historically known for producing top players at the position, most recently with Kwon Alexander of the San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, and Deion Jones of the Atlanta Falcons.

Queen started in 11 out of 14 games during his junior season. He was third on the team with 77 tackles to go with 9.5 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks. He had nine or more tackles three times during his college career, and he had one sack or more in three games, including the SEC Championship Game against Georgia in 2019.

Queen, the first player out of LSU drafted by Baltimore, will step into a starting role right away. He will be plugged into the heart of the Ravens’ defense and will be a force to be reckoned with.

**

4) ISAIAH SIMMONS, LB

TEAM: ARIZONA CARDINALS

DRAFT PICK: 1st Round (No. 8 overall)

ODDS: +700

OVERVIEW:

Simmons, an athletic defender who transitioned from safety in 2017 to the starting nickel/sam linebacker position in 2018, was named the Butkus Award winner as the nation’s top linebacker in 2019 in only his second year at the position. Simmons became the first player in the history of Clemson to win the Butkus Award.

He finished his career credited with 253 tackles (28.5 for loss), 10.5 sacks, 22 pass breakups, four interceptions -- including one returned for a touchdown -- five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 1,856 career snaps over 44 games (29 starts). Simmons became the sixth unanimous All-American in school history. Other players from Clemson, include Terry Kinard (1982), Gaines Adams (2006), C.J. Spiller (2009), Da’Quan Bowers (2010) and Christian Wilkins (2018).

Simmons will fit into Arizona’s defense right away. He will be a fantastic playmaker, and should be a big favorite to take home the Defensive Rookie of the Year honor.

**

5) XAVIER MCKINNEY, S

TEAM: NEW YORK GIANTS

DRAFT PICK: 2nd Round (No. 36 overall)

ODDS: +900

OVERVIEW:

McKinney was the anchor for Alabama’s secondary over three seasons.

During his junior season in 2019, McKinney came away with 95 total tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, five passes defended, and one fumble recovery with one defensive touchdown. Taken early in the second round, McKinney will fill a void for the New York Giants in the secondary alongside Jabrill Peppers, and will ultimately fill the shoes of safety Landon Collins, who the Giants let walk away in free agency to sign with the Washington Redskins in 2019.

McKinney has the potential to fill the stat sheet for the Giants, and if the defense improves tremendously as a unit, he could be a favorite to land Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Betting odds courtesy of Pennbets.com.