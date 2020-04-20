Patrick Queen: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Patrick Queen is a linebacker who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

Queen was a four-year starter at linebacker and running back at Livonia High School in Louisiana. He was a four-star recruit and was a top-300 player in 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN’s national rankings.

During his senior season in high school, Queen had 1,487 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on offense, and he finished with 66 tackles -- including 42 solo tackles -- and six passes defended on defense.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

Here are five other things to know about Queen.

1) HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Queen is listed at 6-foot and 229 pounds. At the NFL Combine, he was measured as having 31 5/8-inch arms and 10-inch hands. He ran an unofficial 4.5 40-yard dash, and he had a 35.0 vertical jump.

2) LSU LINEBACKERS

Queen is the next best linebacker from LSU. The Tigers are historically known for producing top players at the position, most recently with Kwon Alexander of the San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, and Deion Jones of the Atlanta Falcons.

3) CAME UP BIG AGAINST ALABAMA

Queen started in 11 out of 14 games during his junior season. He was third on the team with 77 tackles to go with 9.5 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks. He intercepted a pass and returned it 16 yards late in the second quarter against Alabama, which set up an LSU touchdown that gave the Tigers a 33-13 lead at halftime against their archrivals.

4) CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

Queen had nine or more tackles three times during his college career, and he had one sack or more in three games, including the SEC Championship Game against Georgia in 2019.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

5) WHERE WILL HE GO?

Queen is one of the best linebacker prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Isaiah Simmons of Clemson is the clear-cut best player at the position. Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray and Queen should be the second and third players at the position off the board on draft day.

Look for Queen to be a first-round pick on Thursday.