Kansas City Chiefs

Chargers' Mekhi Becton reveals possible cause of mysterious illness, apparent hospitalization in Brazil

Mekhi Becton was not on the Chargers' inactive players list for Friday's game in Brazil

By Chantz Martin Fox News
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers met in São Paulo, Brazil on Friday in the second NFL game of the 2025 season.

But just hours before the latest NFL International Series game kicked off, the Chargers announced offensive lineman Mekhi Becton was listed as questionable due to an illness.  

The Chargers did not offer details on the nature of the illness Becton was experiencing. On Saturday, the Super Bowl winner took to social media to reveal more about what may have contributed to his apparent hospital visit.

Mekhi Becton at the Los Angeles Chargers facility

Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton (73) during organized team activities at The Bolt in El Segundo, California on May 27, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

"Don't eat the rice and beans in Brazil bro," Becton wrote on an Instagram Stories post over a photo of what appeared to be an IV bag and a heart monitor machine in a hospital room, screenshots shared to X showed.

CHIEFS STAR XAVIER WORTHY LEAVES CHARGERS GAME WITH SHOULDER INJURY AFTER COLLIDING WITH TRAVIS KELCE

Before Friday's game kicked off, the NFL Network reported Becton was not included in the final list of inactive players.

Mekhi Becton at a Los Angeles Chargers practice

Mekhi Becton #73 of the Los Angeles Chargers walks during practice of the team's training camp at The Bolt on July 26, 2025, in El Segundo, California. (Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

The Chargers ultimately outlasted the Chiefs. The 27-21 victory also ended the Chargers' seven-game losing streak against their AFC West division foe.

The New York Jets drafted Becton in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He left the Jets after the 2023 season. Becton and the Philadelphia Eagles reached an agreement on a one-year contract in 2024.

He started 15 games at the guard position last season and won his first Super Bowl title with the Eagles. The Chargers signed Becton to a two-year deal this past offseason. 

Mekhi Becton goes through practice drills

Mekhi Becton #73 of the Los Angeles Chargers blocks during mandatory minicamp at The Bolt on June 12, 2025, in El Segundo, California. (Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

Betcon did not participate in some of the offseason program because of an undisclosed injury. He was eventually cleared to resume football activities in late August. The Chargers listed Betcon as the starting right guard entering the regular season.

The Chargers will take on another divisional opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders, in Week 2. While the Chiefs will welcome the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles on Sept. 14.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

