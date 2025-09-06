Chargers' Mekhi Becton reveals possible cause of mysterious illness, apparent hospitalization in Brazil

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers met in São Paulo, Brazil on Friday in the second NFL game of the 2025 season.

But just hours before the latest NFL International Series game kicked off, the Chargers announced offensive lineman Mekhi Becton was listed as questionable due to an illness.

The Chargers did not offer details on the nature of the illness Becton was experiencing. On Saturday, the Super Bowl winner took to social media to reveal more about what may have contributed to his apparent hospital visit.

"Don't eat the rice and beans in Brazil bro," Becton wrote on an Instagram Stories post over a photo of what appeared to be an IV bag and a heart monitor machine in a hospital room, screenshots shared to X showed.

Before Friday's game kicked off, the NFL Network reported Becton was not included in the final list of inactive players.

The Chargers ultimately outlasted the Chiefs. The 27-21 victory also ended the Chargers' seven-game losing streak against their AFC West division foe.

The New York Jets drafted Becton in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He left the Jets after the 2023 season. Becton and the Philadelphia Eagles reached an agreement on a one-year contract in 2024.

He started 15 games at the guard position last season and won his first Super Bowl title with the Eagles. The Chargers signed Becton to a two-year deal this past offseason.

Betcon did not participate in some of the offseason program because of an undisclosed injury. He was eventually cleared to resume football activities in late August. The Chargers listed Betcon as the starting right guard entering the regular season.

The Chargers will take on another divisional opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders, in Week 2. While the Chiefs will welcome the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles on Sept. 14.

