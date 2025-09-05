Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers fans upset as Chiefs logo appears in end zone during designated home game in Brazil

Last year's Brazil game had only the Eagles, the home team, painted in each end zone

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers opened their season in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday night in what many believed would be a thrilling AFC West matchup.

But Chargers fans are already up in arms about this divisional bout after seeing pictures of the field at Neo Química Arena.

This is considered a Chargers home game despite the neutral location, and the Chiefs’ logo and name are in one of the end zones.

Graffiti mural for NFL Brazil Game

View of a graffiti by the artist Eduardo Kobra on a building in honor of Paulo Pedreira, a 17-year-old resident of the Paraisopolis favela who dreams of being a professional athlete, before the NFL Game Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers on September 04, 2025 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The NFL will be hosting its second game in South America on Sept. 5, 2025, at Neo Quimica Arena. (Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images)

During the inaugural Brazil game last season between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, the end zones were painted only with the Eagles’ name and colors. But Kay Adams, the host of the "Up & Adams Show," posted a photo of the field from the stadium, and Chargers fans were not pleased to see their division rival’s name on it.

"The Chiefs having their own end zone for a Chargers ‘home game’ is absurd," one X user said over Adams’ picture.

As a reference, here’s what the field in São Paulo looked like during last year’s Eagles-Packers game.

"Did the NFL forget the Chargers are the home team???" another Chargers fan asked on X. "Chiefs end zone for what?"

While some Chargers fans are going ballistic, other teams will have to get used to this moving forward in the NFL’s international games.

Justin Herbert tackled

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers is tackled by C.J. Hanson #61 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 8, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The new protocol is to have the name of each team in both end zones during the seven international games in 2025.

"New for this year, the logos and marks of both teams will appear in their respective end zones of all NFL international games," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told The Athletic. "It’s a fun element to further enhance the atmosphere as a big event and create a special look and feel for international games."

The next international game will be in Week 4 between the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland. Then London will play host to three NFL games in Weeks 5-7, followed by a Week 10 matchup in Berlin, Germany, and the final game overseas in Madrid, Spain, in Week 11.

So, while each game will have a home and away team, both teams will be represented on the field.

Aerial view of field in Brazil for NFL game

An aerial view of the Neo Quimica Arena stadium before the NFL Game Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers on September 04, 2025, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The NFL will be hosting its second game in South America on Sept. 5, 2025 at Neo Quimica Arena. (Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images)

It’s tough for the Chargers, though, considering SoFi Stadium won’t host the Chiefs this regular season. The next time these two teams meet after Friday night will be Dec. 14 in Kansas City.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

