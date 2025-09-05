Chiefs star Xavier Worthy leaves Chargers game with shoulder injury after colliding with Travis Kelce

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kansas City Chiefs were just three plays into their 2025 season opener in Brazil when they lost one of Patrick Mahomes' key offensive weapons.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy was ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a shoulder injury – and friendly fire is what took him out.

Worthy was running a short route on third down, as was tight end Travis Kelce, when they collided into each other. Worthy got the worst of it as Kelce’s larger frame smashed into his shoulder.

Worthy was in immediate pain on the turf and could be seen on the Chiefs' sideline hanging his right shoulder down and wincing. Trainers appeared to be pushing against it, with some speculating that it was dislocated.

While the Chiefs didn’t specify what exactly Worthy was dealing with, he walked off the field in São Paulo with a towel over his head – clearly disappointed – and never returned.

Worthy, entering his second year with the Chiefs after a solid rookie campaign, was expected to be a top target for Mahomes, especially with the six-game suspension Rashee Rice is serving to start the season.

The Chiefs and Worthy are both hoping he can have a quick return for next week’s game – a Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium.

With Worthy out, the Chiefs had some trouble moving the ball in the first half, while the Chargers quickly got off to a 10-0 lead. The Chiefs were able to get into field goal range twice for Harrison Butker to add six points to the board before halftime.

Worthy, the Chiefs’ 28th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Texas, tallied 59 catches for 638 yards with six touchdowns in 17 games last season.

In the playoffs, Worthy’s role increased, leading the team with 287 yards and 19 receptions over their three games. He also scored three times, including one in the 40-22 loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

