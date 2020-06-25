Chargers' Justin Jackson takes swipes at Democrats over policies on social media

Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson is one of the most outspoken NFL players on social media when it comes to politics and on Wednesday he took a few swipes at Democrats.

Jackson, who was touted as being the “most progressive voice in the NFL” in GQ, appeared to be fed up with some of the longstanding policies in the party.

REDSKINS REMOVING EX-OWNER GEORGE PRESTON MARSHALL FROM RING OF FAME

“Democrats be like ‘I hear you, and I understand why you’re upset. Here’s how we’re going to do nothing to address your concerns. The orange man is bad, and you have nowhere else to go. Now, would you like a hug? No free healthcare but we offer free hugs here,’” he wrote.

Jackson then went back and forth with fans in a political debate.

The 25-year-old Northwestern graduate later wrote that any Democrat who wore the kente cloth and knelt in solidarity with African-Americans in the wake of George Floyd’s police-involved death should be voted out.

REDSKINS' JACK DEL RIO HITS BACK AFTER FANS CRITICIZE HIM FOR BEING TRUMP SUPPORTER: 'I'M 100% FOR AMERICA'

“Any democrat who wore that kente cloth and took a knee for a photo op needs to get primaried immediately. Get them out. Embarrassing,” Jackson wrote.

Jackson, who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for president and canvassed for him during the lawmaker's campaign to be the Democrats' presidential nominee, told GQ in April he didn’t consider himself a Democrat and would hope to unseat what he called “corporate Democrats” come November.

He also discussed his reluctance to support former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“When you put forward a candidate like that and you automatically pledge your vote to him —which is what people are saying we have to do because of who Trump is—then Biden doesn’t need anything else from you. If people end up wanting to support or vote for Biden, then whatever, I don’t blame you for doing that,” he told the magazine.

“I understand Trump is a threat. I just don’t think he’s the unique threat everyone says he is; he’s just another Republican pushed to the right by American politics, making his policies unconscionable. I don’t think he’s any worse than George Bush, who was an awful president and destroyed the communities I come from, as well as communities around the world.”