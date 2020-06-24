Redskins' Jack Del Rio hits back after fans criticize him for being Trump supporter: 'I'm 100% for America'

Washington Redskins defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio took aim at critics who slammed him for supporting President Trump after he sent out a series of political tweets Tuesday night, saying he’s “100% for America.”

The Twitter spat began when Del Rio shared a screenshot of a fake tweet attributed to Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling to extend quarantine restrictions in order to prevent Trump from winning reelection.

The supposed tweet was shared by someone with the caption “AOC hates America.” Del Rio then shared it saying “Wow?!! Proof…. C’mon AOC.”

An ESPN reporter was among the many who slammed Del Rio for sharing the tweet.

“It’s fake. Dude you’re a leader, attention to details much?”

Del Rio then shared a video defending the president against those who label him a racist, which was met with even more criticism on social media.

Del Rio finally addressed the remarks quoting one user who said “Just found out @coachdelrio is a trump supporter. Wish these old racist would stay off Twitter.”

He fired back: “I’m 100% for America, if you’re not you can kiss my A$$.”

Redskins’ head coach Ron Rivera has said that he will support his players who plan to kneel during the national anthem. Protests following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed while in the custody of Minneapolis police last month, have reignited calls for Washington to change its name.