Celebrity Boxing founder invites Bill Belichick's former and current partners to 'settle beef' in the ring

After a reported dispute between Bill Belichick's current girlfriend and his ex, the two have an offer to duke it out in the boxing ring.

Linda Holliday and Jordon Hudson both reportedly attended the Dreamland Stroll Party on December 6. Holliday's daughters, Ashley and Kat Hess, were DJing the party.

Holliday, according to People, got "aggressive" with Hudson, and the two reportedly shared an intense moment.

Now, they have a chance to hash it out once and for all, thanks to Celebrity Boxing founder Damon Feldman.

"I heard about the situation with Bill Belichick's ex, Linda Holliday, as she ran into his current girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. They got into it at a party a couple months back," Feldman said, via TMZ Sports. "So I wanted to reach out, and I want to give them the opportunity and the platform here at Celebrity Boxing to settle that beef in the ring. Let's get it girls."

A staffer wrote in an incident report obtained by TMZ that "Ms. Hudson was a paying guest. No concerns had been raised regarding her behavior nor had any issues been reported up until that point in the evening (the event began at 7pm)."

"Ms. Holliday felt her presence was inappropriate, since the event was widely advertised as a party headlined by her daughters. She asked that I remove Ms. Hudson from the premises, to which I responded that I would speak with Ms. Hudson after contacting Dreamland executive director Alicia Carney to discuss the matter."

Security footage then showed Holliday confronting Hudson in the middle of the dance floor, surrounded by roughly 200 people.

Holliday was apparently irked because it "involve[d] my girls," and her "momma bear" emerged.

Neither Holliday, Hudson nor the Nantucket Dreamland organization immediately responded to requests for comment.

Hudson and Sapini were eventually escorted out by that staffer shortly before the lights came on at the party, TMZ reported.

Holliday dated Belichick from 2007 to 2022. Hudson and Belichick, who have a 49-year age gap, made their relationship public last year.