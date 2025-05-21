Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick's ex got into argument at Nantucket event last year: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson saga has added a reality show-like episode.

According to multiple reports, Belichick's ex-girlfriend, Linda Holliday, confronted his current girlfriend, Hudson, at a function in Nantucket, Massachusetts, in December.

Holliday and Hudson both attended the Dreamland Stroll Party Dec. 6. Holliday's daughters, Ashley and Kat Hess, were DJing the party.

Holliday, according to People, got "aggressive" with Hudson, and the two reportedly shared an intense moment.

"Ms. Hudson was a paying guest. No concerns had been raised regarding her behavior nor had any issues been reported up until that point in the evening (the event began at 7pm)," a staffer wrote in an incident report obtained by TMZ.

"Ms. Holliday felt her presence was inappropriate, since the event was widely advertised as a party headlined by her daughters. She asked that I remove Ms. Hudson from the premises, to which I responded that I would speak with Ms. Hudson after contacting Dreamland executive director Alicia Carney to discuss the matter."

"It was very uncomfortable. There was a lot being exchanged between them. It was very aggressive behavior," a source familiar with the situation told People.

"Jordon never approached anyone, but she was approached the entire night, with people asking, ‘Oh, why are you here?'"

Security footage then showed Holliday confronting Hudson in the middle of the dance floor, surrounded by roughly 200 people.

"I asked Ms. Hudson if she thought it was a good idea to be there considering the clear animosity the above individuals felt towards her," the staffer wrote. "She defended herself by saying she'd done nothing wrong, and it was her first time attending Christmas Stroll and wanted to attend the 'big party' going on that night, which happened to be the one featuring the Hess Twins.

"She said she was not looking to cause any problems, but just wanted to go out and have fun with her friend."

Holliday was apparently irked because it "involve[d] my girls," and her "momma bear" emerged.

Holliday also reportedly told 2024 Miss Massachusetts USA winner Melissa Sapini to "think twice about who her friends are" if she "valued her current title." Sapini then reportedly cried, and Holliday claimed she "had many powerful friends in the pageant organization."

Neither Holliday, Hudson nor the Nantucket Dreamland organization immediately responded to requests for comment.

Hudson and Sapini were eventually escorted out by that staffer shortly before the lights came on at the party, TMZ reported.

Holliday dated Belichick from 2007 to 2022. Hudson and Belichick, who have a 49-year age gap, made their relationship public last year.

