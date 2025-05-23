Jordon Hudson slams journalist for 'slanderous, defamatory' reports on relationship with Bill Belichick

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, deleted an Instagram story early Friday calling out journalist Pablo Torre for his reports about Hudson and Belichick's controversial relationship.

"Pablo Torre’s ‘findings’ have been nothing short of factually incorrect, slanderous, defamatory and targeted," Hudson wrote in the deleted post. "Can y’all please stop giving credibility to this ‘reporter?’"

Hudson's post came the same day Torre released a podcast episode that included an interview with the owners of an Airbnb property that Belichick was seen leaving early in their relationship in 2023.

"We saw the Ring video in the morning, not knowing who this was, but it was an older gentleman with a very young woman who checked in the night before," the female owner of the Airbnb told Torre.

Then the male owner of the Airbnb told Torre, "She’s with this creepy old guy who’s either her relative or a drug dealer was the first thing [we thought]. Because of the age discrepancy, you go, ‘He must be a freaking coke dealer. And then I started looking. I’m like, ‘That does look like Belichick.’

"At first, we thought she was like a dancer or an escort," the male owner added. "She said she was a dancer. Something was off. It just didn’t make sense."

Hudson's since-deleted Instagram story included a screenshot of text messages with the Airbnb owner discussing unauthorized guests and parking.

Torre provided a statement to People addressing Hudson's claims.

"I find it bizarrely appropriate, at this point, that Jordon Hudson would post that and then delete it," he said, "But to be perfectly clear: I stand by our reporting and the episodes we published."

Torre previously reported that Hudson had been banned from the University of North Carolina football complex earlier in May. However, the university released a statement denying that report shortly after Torre's report came out.

"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities. Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University," the unversity's athletic program said in a statement.

Torre also said he had heard from sources in the Belichick family there is a "deep worry" that Hudson could be "detrimental" to his legacy.

Torre released a statement of his own, doubling down on his reporting on Hudson being banned at UNC.

"The University of North Carolina can choose to describe or change its position on Jordon Hudson’s involvement however it wishes, following the publication of our episode. We requested comment and filed dozens of FOIA requests that were not satisfied. And we stand by the specific reporting in our episode, which came from the highest levels of the football program," he said.

The 73-year-old and 24-year-old made their relationship public last year. And Hudson gained more notoriety last month when she interrupted a CBS interview with Belichick.

Belichick has been publicly linked to the 24-year-old Hudson since 2023.